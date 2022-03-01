Assaults, auto parts thefts up; drug crimes down in RPD's statistical review of 2021

ROCHESTER — In 2021, the Rochester Police Department responded to 56,376 calls for service, made 1,506 custodial arrests and conducted 5,327 traffic stops.

Those numbers, published Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, as part of the Rochester Police Department’s annual report give citizens a snapshot into their community from the perspective of the men and women in uniform assigned to patrol the city and enforce the state’s laws.

“Despite the challenges of 2021, our officers maintained the delivery of exceptional police services for the citizens of Rochester,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. “We responded to more than 56,000 calls for service, always striving to demonstrate our core values of service, respect, compassion, integrity and innovation.”

Person Crimes 2019 2020 2021 Murder and non-neglect manslaughter 2 5 2 Negligent manslaughter 2 2 1 Aggravated assault 193 188 253 Simple assault 562 619 637 Intimidation 107 125 161 Robbery 45 51 48 Kidnapping 21 25 17 Criminal sexual conduct 153 155 191 Human trafficking commercial sex acts 0 3 7

The report contains the usual annual categories of statistics -- in 2021 there were two murders or cases of non-negligent manslaughter, 253 aggravated assaults, 637 simple assaults and 191 reports of criminal sexual conduct.

In 2021, Rochester police saw a large increase in theft of motor vehicle parts, with 198 incidents reported compared to 91 in 2020 and 43 in 2019. The increase is likely due to catalytic converter thefts, which have grown nationwide as the price of noble metals palladium, rhodium and platinum continues to rise.

Over the course of 2021, police seized more than 3,000 prescription pills, the majority of which were counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Officers also responded to 93 drug overdoses and administered Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, 49 times.

New in 2021, though, was the Rochester Police Department’s participation in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

In 2015, an inventory of sexual assault kits held by local law enforcement found 3,482 sexual assault kits across the state that had been collected over the years but not tested, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Justice Programs.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the department received word in late 2020 from the BCA that it was the department’s turn to submit its kits that were discovered as part of the inventory. Approximately 145 kits, dating from the early 1990s to 2015, were submitted by the department, according to Moilanen.

Moilanen said that since 2019, the department has been submitting all sexual assault kits to the BCA. Previously, a test may not have been submitted for a number of reasons, including if a suspect admitted having sexual intercourse with the alleged victim.

As a result of its participation, 12 kits sent to the BCA from RPD resulted in case reviews with the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office and Victim Services. Although it doesn’t mean that all 12 will result in further action on a case, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said his office plans to review each file it has received.

“I think even just one is beneficial,” Moilanen said. “These are serious crimes that really have a significant impact on the victims of these cases, so being able to have just even one kit come back, that can hopefully allow us to continue with an investigation is going to be helpful.”