SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Assaults, auto parts thefts up; drug crimes down in RPD's statistical review of 2021

“Despite the challenges of 2021, our officers maintained the delivery of exceptional police services for the citizens of Rochester,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. “We responded to more than 56,000 calls for service, always striving to demonstrate our core values of service, respect, compassion, integrity and innovation.”

091021-bank-robbery-6349.jpg
Rochester police respond to a report of a robbery around 9:38 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Sterling State Bank in Rochester.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 01, 2022 12:50 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — In 2021, the Rochester Police Department responded to 56,376 calls for service, made 1,506 custodial arrests and conducted 5,327 traffic stops.

Those numbers, published Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, as part of the Rochester Police Department’s annual report give citizens a snapshot into their community from the perspective of the men and women in uniform assigned to patrol the city and enforce the state’s laws.

“Despite the challenges of 2021, our officers maintained the delivery of exceptional police services for the citizens of Rochester,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. “We responded to more than 56,000 calls for service, always striving to demonstrate our core values of service, respect, compassion, integrity and innovation.”

Person Crimes

2019

2020

2021

Murder and non-neglect manslaughter

2

5

2

Negligent manslaughter

2

2

1

Aggravated assault

193

188

253

Simple assault

562

619

637

Intimidation

107

125

161

Robbery

45

51

48

Kidnapping

21

25

17

Criminal sexual conduct

153

155

191

Human trafficking commercial sex acts

0

3

7

The report contains the usual annual categories of statistics -- in 2021 there were two murders or cases of non-negligent manslaughter, 253 aggravated assaults, 637 simple assaults and 191 reports of criminal sexual conduct.

In 2021, Rochester police saw a large increase in theft of motor vehicle parts, with 198 incidents reported compared to 91 in 2020 and 43 in 2019. The increase is likely due to catalytic converter thefts, which have grown nationwide as the price of noble metals palladium, rhodium and platinum continues to rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of 2021, police seized more than 3,000 prescription pills, the majority of which were counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Officers also responded to 93 drug overdoses and administered Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, 49 times.

New in 2021, though, was the Rochester Police Department’s participation in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

In 2015, an inventory of sexual assault kits held by local law enforcement found 3,482 sexual assault kits across the state that had been collected over the years but not tested, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Justice Programs.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the department received word in late 2020 from the BCA that it was the department’s turn to submit its kits that were discovered as part of the inventory. Approximately 145 kits, dating from the early 1990s to 2015, were submitted by the department, according to Moilanen.

Also Read
U.S. Highway 14 Vehicle Fire
Local
Driver says cocaine, marijuana led to 100-plus-mph chase
The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI, fleeing in a motor vehicle, hit and run crash and speeding.
March 01, 2022 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Daniel Victor Hancock headlines
The Vault
Meet 'Mr. O:' Reclusive 'billionaire' backing underwater hotel in Minnesota has quite a checkered past
The backer of an underwater hotel in Lake Superior has been accused of bilking a widow with the promise of gold bars in a cave if he could just get enough money to hire a geologist to retrieve them.
March 01, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Seth Sorenson
Local
Rochester man sentenced to probation for police chase, drug charges
Seth Tyler Sorenson, 28, pleaded guilty in September to a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
March 01, 2022 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Moilanen said that since 2019, the department has been submitting all sexual assault kits to the BCA. Previously, a test may not have been submitted for a number of reasons, including if a suspect admitted having sexual intercourse with the alleged victim.

As a result of its participation, 12 kits sent to the BCA from RPD resulted in case reviews with the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office and Victim Services. Although it doesn’t mean that all 12 will result in further action on a case, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said his office plans to review each file it has received.

“I think even just one is beneficial,” Moilanen said. “These are serious crimes that really have a significant impact on the victims of these cases, so being able to have just even one kit come back, that can hopefully allow us to continue with an investigation is going to be helpful.”

Property and Society Crimes

2019

2020

2021

Arson

3

7

9

Burglary, breaking & entering

289

288

584

Shoplifting

865

664

584

Theft from motor vehicle

325

453

506

Theft of motor vehicle parts

43

91

198

All other theft

697

700

705

Stolen vehicle

138

170

167

Fraud/embezzlement

670

776

755

Stolen property

55

53

44

Vandalism

646

736

755

Drugs/narcotics

401

351

307

Drug paraphernalia

216

197

202

Obscenity/prostitution

49

44

28

Weapon law violations

79

88

105

Animal cruelty

8

5

7

Driving under the influence

193

263

242

All other offenses

1,386

1,157

1,254

Rochester Police Department 2021 Annual Report by inforumdocs on Scribd

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
00 Dredge and Barge
Local
Corps of Engineers asking public for comments on pipeline for dredge material
Interested? Speak up before a March 29 deadline.
March 01, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Dan Feehan
Local
2-time Democrat candidate Dan Feehan says he won't run for Congress
A special election will be held in August to elect a rep to fill out the remainder of the term of Jim Hagedorn, who died two weeks ago.
March 01, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Chatfield Mayor Russell Smith.JPG
Local
Hotels, apartments -- no deal too big for Chatfield in 2022
The city has been without a hotel for 10 years and hasn't had a new apartment building in nearly 20 years.
March 01, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation web art
Local
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation awards $220,818 in grants
Funds will support 3,562 young children in school and early childhood care.
March 01, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports