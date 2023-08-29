At 89, Dodge Center apple orchard owner enjoys his final harvest

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — This autumn will be Dave Hanson’s last apple harvest season. At 89 years old, the hobby has required a bit more than his body can give.

Hanson is closing a deal to pass his Hanson's Apples orchard in Dodge Center, Minnesota, to someone else who is willing to care for the 27 trees of four varieties of apples.

Finding a buyer who understands the commitment was one of the factors in his decision to step away from the property after spending more than 50 years there.

“It’s a lot of work,” Hanson said. “You’ve got to do more for the trees than just eat the fruit.”

Every year, there’s something that presents a challenge, he said.

A couple years ago, crows pecked away about one-third of his total crop. In 2013, more than a foot of snow dropped in an early-May snowstorm. Hanson’s honeycrisp apple trees are just this year recovering from the damage hungry rabbits inflicted on them that year when the landscape was covered in snow.

Hanson has delved into agriculture hobbies since he was a child when he kept chickens at his family’s home in Salt Lake City. He later majored in agriculture education at Iowa State University. In 1968, an ag education job brought him to Southeast Minnesota. In 1971, he came across an opportunity to buy a small dairy farm on the outskirts of Dodge Center. The farmer there had a small cream operation milking his herd by hand.

Dave Hanson places a half-peck bag of a Zestar! variety of apple at his Hanson's Apples "apple barn" in Dodge Center, Minnesota, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Hanson, 89, lets people place payment in the barn and stocks the barn throughout the season as the four varieties of apples he grows ripen through October. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Today, the dairy barn still stands as the centerpiece of the property. The wood stools the husband and wife used when they milked cows still sit in the barn. Hanson and his son, Ken Hanson, use similarly advanced technology for harvesting apples.

Ken fills repurposed ice cream buckets with apples. Twine looped from the handle to carry around his neck to leave his hands free to pick apples. Ken and his four siblings grew up with their own small-scale agriculture projects on the property. Ken raised chickens for the Dodge County fair. His younger brother Jim raised pigs; his older sister Cindy raised rabbits; his younger sister Debbie raised a dairy calf and his younger brother raised sheep. Dave agreed to support his children by buying feed to support his children’s efforts.

In 1989, Dave retired and decided to add to the farm’s small roster of apple trees. He bought 20 at a time. At its peak, Hanson’s apples had about 200 trees.

Ken Hanson carries a bucket of Zestar! variety of apple to a wagon at his father's Hanson's Apples orchard in Dodge Center, Minnesota, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The cost of getting new trees, their vulnerability to deer and Dave’s decreasing mobility, due in part to his post-polio syndrome, gave him reason to let the orchard shrink. Many of the trees, decades old, had lived their lives and mother nature assisted Dave in downsizing.

“It was a combination of our ages and the trees’ ages,” Ken said.

“Twenty-seven trees is still a lot for a hobby,” Dave said.

Ken began taking on a bigger role assisting his father about 10 years ago. Dave’s days of climbing ladders and picking are behind him. He uses an electric golf cart to follow Ken and sort the apples into 1-peck and half-peck bags.

Dave put some of the land into an LLC trust, but is working to close a deal to sell the buildings, four acres and orchard to someone who wants to keep the orchard going.

Dave Hanson pulls his electric golf cart up to a wagon at his Hanson's Apples orchard in Dodge Center, Minnesota, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Hanson, 89, was helping his son Ken Hanson harvest apples for the last year as he plans to sell the orchard after this year's harvest. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

On Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, the two harvested the early variety, Zestar! And place bags for sale in the “Hanson’s Apple Barn” — a repurposed chicken brooding house off the road.

Gary and Irene Lilya, of Dodge Center, picked out a bag of fresh-picked apples.

“We come here every year,” Gary said.

“They’re fresh, they haven’t been sitting anywhere for two weeks,” Irene said.

Zestar! variety of apples on a wagon at Hanson's Apples orchard in Dodge Center, Minnesota, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The variety is the earliest one to ripen at the orchard. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Her grandkids will probably finish the bag in a couple of days, she added.

Both said they were glad someone will keep the orchard going. The couple left their cash payment in a mailbox in the barn. In a few weeks, Cortland and honeycrisp apples will begin to ripen. Keepsake apples cap off the season through October.

Dave said he will miss his hobby but it’s time to pass it on to someone else. He said the prospective new owners said he can stop by to help.

“They’ll let me keep my golf cart around here for when I stop by,” Dave said. “Which I think I’ll do.”

Ken Hanson, picks apples his father's Hanson's Apples orchard in Dodge Center, Minnesota, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. He and his father hand pick and hand package apples at the small hobby orchard. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Gary Lilya, of Dodge Center, Minnesota, carries out a half-peck bag of apples, which is about five pounds, from Hanson's Apple Barn Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Lilya said he and his wife buy apples throughout late summer and autumn at the orchard every year. John Molseed / Post Bulletin