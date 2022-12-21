At less than half capacity, Rochester Public Schools mulls options for Longfellow Elementary

ROCHESTER — Parents snapped photo upon photo as their children gathered outside the school. Teachers gathered to meet and greet students who beamed with energetic smiles.

The start of the school year this past summer was met with a sense of excitement as the newly rebuilt Longfellow Elementary opened for the first time, one of four new buildings added to the school district as a result of $180 million referendum win in 2019 for Rochester Public Schools.

Shortly after the school year got underway, the district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school, ushering it into the fold with a little bit of pomp and circumstance.

But in spite of the excitement — in spite of the milestone of opening a school years in the making — questions arose about the size of the building in relation to the number of students walking through its front door.

Students arrive for their first day of school at the new Longfellow Elementary School building Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The new school building is at less than 50% capacity, and the district is busing more than 150 students within the Longfellow attendance area to a different school every day since those families do not want to attend Longfellow with its 45-15 calendar.

So why did the school district pour so much money and energy into rebuilding and expanding the school if the demand for its unique calendar wasn’t there? And what’s in store for the school moving forward?

“We have that calendar model that appeals, for pretty obvious reasons, to a limited number of families because of child care and work, and we moved it into a building significantly larger,” said Superintendent Kent Pekel, who joined the district after the decision was made. “It’s a head-scratcher, (but) there were a lot of moving parts in the district at the time.”

A unicorn in the district

Longfellow Elementary is a unicorn in Rochester Public Schools, being the only school that operates on a 45-15 calendar. That means students have classes for 45 days, followed by 15 days off.

Having such a unique calendar means Longfellow begins its school year in late July.

As parents and students gathered the morning of the first day in the brand new school, the excitement was palpable. Some parents choose the school because of its reputation. Others were specifically drawn to its unique schedule.

“I like the fact that they won’t have an extended period when they’re not in school during the summer,” said Longfellow parent Amelia Tetlie. “My husband did his undergrad in education, and they found this is really beneficial for kids to retain information."

Students arrive for their first day of school at the new Longfellow Elementary School building Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Longfellow first became a 45-15 school during the 1995-96 school year. Since then, it has gone through several different iterations. From that first year through 2008-09, it served as both a neighborhood school — with a normal calendar — and a district-wide option school — with the 45-15 calendar.

From school years 2009-10 through 2017-18, it switched to being solely a district-wide option school. Starting in 2018-19, Longfellow switched back to its original model of being both a neighborhood and district-wide option school.

And somewhere in the mix, the district selected it as one of the signature projects of the 2019 referendum. In addition to Longfellow, the district also demolished and rebuilt Bishop Elementary, located off of West Circle Drive. The referendum also paved the way for the construction of the new Dakota Middle School and the new Overland Elementary.

Construction is seen on the new Longfellow Elementary School on Monday, August 2, 2021, in Southeast Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The referendum

By 2018, the district was trying to get a handle on its boundaries and issues of overcrowding. So, in June of that year, it formed a Facilities Task Force comprised of “parents, business leaders, community members, school board members, and district staff,” according to documentation at the time.

That group would eventually recommend the proposal laid out before voters in the 2019 referendum.

The task force provided an update on its work in October 2018, providing a handful of scenarios based on a dizzying amount of data related to subjects like historical housing trends, student yield predictions, proposed developments and enrollment growth.

The Longfellow Elementary 45/15 Choice School. (Ken Klotzbach /kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

Prior to the actual vote, though, the district sent a survey out to the community, detailing some of the options on the table. The survey described how Longfellow was 68 years old and had a number of issues that needed to be addressed:



“Classrooms and support spaces (kitchens, lunchrooms, libraries, and gyms) are operating over capacity.

“Many of the major building systems (heating, plumbing, and electrical) are energy inefficient, have exceeded their service life, and are in need of replacement.”

“The schools lack proper air quality, insulation, acoustics, and natural light.”

The survey also explained that it would not be possible to expand on the existing school “due to the number of load-bearing walls and single-story design.”

The community responded positively, with 51% of respondents indicating that they would support rebuilding Longfellow Elementary.

The outcome

At some point in its history, there were waiting lists for Longfellow, though only at the kindergarten level in recent years, according to district officials. Nonetheless, the new version of Longfellow is literally twice as large as its predecessor. The former building had a capacity of 360 students; the new version has room for 720 students.

Kevin Holm, an architect with the firm LHB described the benefit of that increased capacity during a meeting of the task force. He explained that if a school receives the designation of a Title 1 facility, the school may decrease its class size to have a smaller student-to-teacher ratio.

“With almost every one of those requests for a smaller size, there was also the understanding that economically we have to look at what we need to do so that we have that balance and equity across the buildings,” Holm said. “When we talk about (the number) 720, it works out very well for a four-section standard school, or a five-section Title 1 (school).”

Even if there was a reason for building the district's elementary schools larger in general, there wasn't the demand for Longfellow's unique schedule.

The opening of Longfellow coincided with the first year of newly redrawn boundaries throughout the city’s schools. According to the district’s predictions, that meant Longfellow would have 581 students, bringing it to 81% of capacity. Of that total, 279 would be students living in Longfellow’s attendance boundaries, and 302 would come through the district-wide enrollment option.

However, being the unicorn that it is, families have mixed feelings about the non-traditional calendar. While the school attracts students from all over the district specifically because of that feature, it repels others who live within its boundaries.

According to RPS Director of Communications Mamisoa Knutson, the district buses 161 students who live within the Longfellow boundaries to nearby Franklin Elementary since those families do not want the 45-15 schedule. That’s 58% of the students within Longfellow’s boundaries who were expected to attend the school.

The result is that Longfellow Elementary's current enrollment is only 341 students, 47.3% of the building's capacity.

Possible Expansion

Even though the school is at less than 50% of capacity, it doesn’t feel that way, according to Principal Amy Adams. Knutson gave a similar explanation, saying that in addition to the traditional classes, there are other activities filling the space.

“Although some of the classrooms are not being fully utilized by a classroom teacher and 25-30 students, the spaces are being utilized by interventionists, community partners, and groups, as well as meeting places for District collaborations,” Knutson said via email.

Fourth graders learn about energy on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Longfellow Elementary in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

That being said, the district is open to other options for the school. For one thing, the district has never tied itself to restricting a district-wide option program to a particular building. In 2018 when the task force was looking at different options to put before voters, then-Superintendent Michael Muñoz said the group considered moving the 45-15 calendar program to Pinewood Elementary.

That didn’t happen, but it shows the district does not consider a half-empty school to be an insurmountable obstacle.

One possibility the district currently being investigating is expanding the school from an elementary building to a K-8 building. The district already has one existing K-8 school: Lincoln K-8 District-wide School.

Adams is leading that initiative. She said the group hopes to be able to take its research and proposal to the school board for consideration by March. She said many families who attend Longfellow would appreciate being able to stay at the school longer. Additionally, she said there’s starting to be a resurgence of K-8 schools broadly speaking.

Students play outside during recess on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Longfellow Elementary in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

However, there likely would be challenges associated with expanding the 45-15 calendar model since Longfellow was built as an elementary school and not as a middle school.

Like Muñoz, Pekel said another possibility is moving the 45-15 calendar to a smaller building, or even getting rid of the option altogether. It’s yet to be seen whether the best decision for the district is to expand the program, transfer it, or dissolve it.

“Obviously we’re not going to let a beautiful new building be underutilized,” Pekel said. “We’ll fill it. But that’s why RPS being the provider of choice for families is job No. 1 for us. We will not let that building remain as underutilized as it is right now for an extended period of time.”