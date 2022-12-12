At Mayo High School, the yearly charity fundraiser is about giving, learning and beating the competition

ROCHESTER — Wearing a suit a shade of pink that Pepto Bismol could only aspire to, Rhys van Ert read questions into a microphone for trivia night at Mayo High School on Wednesday.

And they spanned the gamut, requiring Jeopardy-worthy prowess:

Epistaxis is the scientific name for the loss of blood from which part of your body? What country that begins with the letter "I" has the largest Muslim population? And on and on it went.

The students huddled together at tables in the school cafeteria, trying to top their rivals around the room. Occasionally, an outburst of excitement would explode from one group or another.

The trivia competition is just one of many events being held throughout December supporting the charity fundraisers at the city's three public high schools.

And at Mayo, the annual event is no small matter.

"It's great for school spirit," said Rocco Ruggeri, a student leader helping organize Mayo's fundraiser. "It's really unifying. I think it builds community, at least for me."

Mayo raised $1,600 in 60 seconds during a pep fest, resulting in a messy conglomeration of dollar bills and coins to sort out later on.

In addition to the trivia nights and bake sales, each of the schools has a 4Giving Page, which is similar to a GoFundMe page.

So, is there competition among the schools to see who can raise the most?

"Obviously," said Mayo student Sofia Haakenson. "Any money raised is amazing. What we do is for the community. The goal is also to beat JM and Century."

And as far as the competition goes, Mayo has a standing to protect. Last year, the school raised $63,084, more than $20,000 higher than John Marshall's total of $42,160, and $30,000 more than Century's total of $33,081.

As a whole, the schools have been increasing their total amount in recent years. In 2021, the combined total from the three schools amounted to $138,326 . In 2019, the total was $129,550. In 2018, the total was $111,294.

Even in 2020, during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools still came together to raise money for the community .

Each of the schools donates its proceeds to different charities. John Marshall gives to Christmas Anonymous and Family Service-Rochester. Century gives to Bear Creek Services and Rochester Flyers. Mayo gives to Dorothy Day Hospitality House and Rochester Women's Shelter.

The schools also undertake their efforts under individual names. At Mayo, the endeavor is known as GOFA, which stands for Go One For All. At John Marshall, it's JM Gives. Century's name reflects the specific organization it fund-raises for: Bear Creek Week.

Aside from the charity itself, the yearly drive is another avenue for the students to build real life skills. At Mayo, the students started organizing the event roughly two months ahead of the actual kick-off. It requires planning, organization, and communication.

According to the student Malia Talwalkar, it also takes a lot of problem-solving during the times when things go a little off the rails.

Mayo's fundraiser is driven by an executive committee, and supported by additional layers of student government. However, it's ultimately an effort that everyone at the school gets wrapped up into.

"I don't think any student at Mayo High School can avoid getting involved in GOFA," Mayo teacher and student government advisor Dan Parker said.

The students also build skills working with the larger community. Parker said whenever the school goes out to businesses asking for donations, the students are the ones to do so.

"One of the things that we push for is when we work with businesses or outside entities, they (the students) contact them; they work with them," he said. "They build those skills of working with adults in the real world."