SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

At Mayo High School, the yearly charity fundraiser is about giving, learning and beating the competition

Last year, Mayo raised over $20,000 more than its closest competitor. Mayo, John Marshall and Century High Schools all raise money for the community.

IMG_6113.JPG
Rhys van Ert works as an emcee for a trivia night at Mayo High School, one of the many events meant to raise funds for the school's annual charity fundraiser.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
December 12, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Wearing a suit a shade of pink that Pepto Bismol could only aspire to, Rhys van Ert read questions into a microphone for trivia night at Mayo High School on Wednesday.

And they spanned the gamut, requiring Jeopardy-worthy prowess:

Epistaxis is the scientific name for the loss of blood from which part of your body? What country that begins with the letter "I" has the largest Muslim population? And on and on it went.

The students huddled together at tables in the school cafeteria, trying to top their rivals around the room. Occasionally, an outburst of excitement would explode from one group or another.

The trivia competition is just one of many events being held throughout December supporting the charity fundraisers at the city's three public high schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

And at Mayo, the annual event is no small matter.

"It's great for school spirit," said Rocco Ruggeri, a student leader helping organize Mayo's fundraiser. "It's really unifying. I think it builds community, at least for me."

Mayo raised $1,600 in 60 seconds during a pep fest, resulting in a messy conglomeration of dollar bills and coins to sort out later on.

In addition to the trivia nights and bake sales, each of the schools has a 4Giving Page, which is similar to a GoFundMe page.

So, is there competition among the schools to see who can raise the most?

"Obviously," said Mayo student Sofia Haakenson. "Any money raised is amazing. What we do is for the community. The goal is also to beat JM and Century."

And as far as the competition goes, Mayo has a standing to protect. Last year, the school raised $63,084, more than $20,000 higher than John Marshall's total of $42,160, and $30,000 more than Century's total of $33,081.

As a whole, the schools have been increasing their total amount in recent years. In 2021, the combined total from the three schools amounted to $138,326 . In 2019, the total was $129,550. In 2018, the total was $111,294.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in 2020, during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools still came together to raise money for the community .

Each of the schools donates its proceeds to different charities. John Marshall gives to Christmas Anonymous and Family Service-Rochester. Century gives to Bear Creek Services and Rochester Flyers. Mayo gives to Dorothy Day Hospitality House and Rochester Women's Shelter.

The schools also undertake their efforts under individual names. At Mayo, the endeavor is known as GOFA, which stands for Go One For All. At John Marshall, it's JM Gives. Century's name reflects the specific organization it fund-raises for: Bear Creek Week.

Aside from the charity itself, the yearly drive is another avenue for the students to build real life skills. At Mayo, the students started organizing the event roughly two months ahead of the actual kick-off. It requires planning, organization, and communication.

According to the student Malia Talwalkar, it also takes a lot of problem-solving during the times when things go a little off the rails.

Mayo's fundraiser is driven by an executive committee, and supported by additional layers of student government. However, it's ultimately an effort that everyone at the school gets wrapped up into.

"I don't think any student at Mayo High School can avoid getting involved in GOFA," Mayo teacher and student government advisor Dan Parker said.

The students also build skills working with the larger community. Parker said whenever the school goes out to businesses asking for donations, the students are the ones to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One of the things that we push for is when we work with businesses or outside entities, they (the students) contact them; they work with them," he said. "They build those skills of working with adults in the real world."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTERFUNDRAISERS
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Salmon TV.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rochester photographer lends hand for salmon battle
Michael Melford's work in Alaska has helped an environmental effort to preserve the headwaters of Bristol Bay in Alaska.
December 12, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
NLS vs. Delano 120922.001.jpg
Prep
New London-Spicer coach Dreier becomes winningest prep basketball coach in Minnesota
Legendary NLS coach hits milestone in 52-50 victory over Delano
December 11, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
IMG_1330.jpg
Business
Elgin’s first coffee and music lounge shepherds in customers to learn more about jazz
Elgin has a new coffee shop in town and it also serves as a music lounge where people can listen to and bring in their own records to be played.
December 11, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
christmas anonymous
Local
Christmas Anonymous brings holiday cheer to families in need
For the 66th year, Christmas Anonymous volunteers helped over 500 Olmsted County families shop for toys and clothes Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
December 10, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe