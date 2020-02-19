KASSON — A couple of dozen — or so — people braved the slick roads Tuesday morning to discuss transportation with officials from MnDOT, Dodge County and the city of Kasson.
The meeting, held at Daniel's in Kasson, was the second Coffee and Conversation event held by the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6.
Mark Schoenfelder, an engineer for the district, said the region has more than 1,800 miles of roads and 850 bridges, and the agency can become a little "performance driven," focusing on the condition of roads and bridges. But the district is looking for feedback from users, which is why it has started sitting down with the public for these coffee and conversation meetings.
In addition to Schoenfelder, who talked about MnDOT projects for the upcoming year, Mower County Engineer Guy Kohlnhofer talked about some of the county projects for 2020, and Brandon Theobald, an engineer with WHKS Engineering, addressed work in the city of Kasson.
Theobald talked about a joint project between MnDOT and the city for Minnesota Highway 57 between Dodge County Road 34 and 11th Street, on the north side of the fairgrounds. The city will replace utility infrastructure under the road while MnDOT will reconstruct the road itself. This, he said, is a big win for the city because maintenance on the water and sewer pipes has caused the city to dig up Highway 57 multiple times, which is part of the reason the road is in such bad shape at the moment.
Part of that project, he said, will include a single-lane roundabout at the intersection with CR 34 and a mini-roundabout at Main Street. A mini-roundabout is small enough that semis can navigate their trailers across the center island.
The Highway 57 project will begin in 2021.
The city is also planning to pave 16th Street east of Kasson-Mantorville High School, he said. With the increased traffic expected there, a roundabout is being considered for the intersection of Highway 57 and 16th Street, but that won't be done until 2024 at the earliest. Theobald said the city got $1 million in funding from the state to make the paving project possible.
Schoenfelder said the big project for MnDOT in the area is the U.S. Highway 14 realignment and construction project that starts moving dirt this spring.
"Number one, it's for safety," he said. "There's also better movement of trade and goods. There's a reason the Costco warehouse will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 14 and (Interstate) 35."
He said the four-lane road, when completed in two years, will create an expressway connecting some of Minnesota's largest cities in this part of the state.
In addition to questions about pedestrian safety, intersection safety and roundabouts, one question was where MnDOT might place new interchanges between Kasson and Rochester.
Kohlnhofer said each interchange costs roughly $25 million, so finding the right spots and keeping them to a minimum is important. Though, he said, both Dodge and Olmsted counties are on the same page on the topic.
"We have three or four different scenarios," Kohlnhofer said. "We look at where does the traffic have to go, and what’s the cost."
Realigning county roads to meet interchanges costs between $2 million and $2.5 million a mile, he said. In the end, he said he was looking at Olmsted County Road 3 and County Road 5 in Byron plus Dodge County Road 15 east of Kasson.