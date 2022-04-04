Attempted break-in leaves hole in a Rochester business' roof

ROCHESTER — An unknown person attempted to break into a Rochester business on Saturday by drilling through the roof, officials say.

According to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen, the attempted break-in happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Elton Hills Drive on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The owner of Med City Coin and Bullion, a 58-year-old man, received an alert on his phone. He accessed the building's camera system, but he was unable to see anything happening. Moilanen, however, said the man heard what sounded like a "power tool being used."

The owner drove to the business and pulled around the back of the building. Moilanen said the owner saw a man walking away from the business with a bag. The suspect walked up a hill, and got into a light-colored sedan, which appeared to be driven by a female.

The Med City Coin owner tried to follow the vehicle but lost it.

Thereafter, the authorities responded to the scene. With the use of a firetruck, the authorities found a 2-foot by 2-foot hole in the roof of the business complex. However, the hole went into another business, Design Integration.

Moilanen said the owner of the business "most likely scared the suspect away before he could cause any more damage or steal any items from either of the businesses."

However, Moilanen said the suspect had drilled all the way through the roof and even had moved a ceiling tile away from the business below.