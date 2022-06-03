Attempted shotgun robbery Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A man with a shotgun attempted to rob a Rochester man, Thursday, June, 2, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the victim, a 36-year-old man, was sitting in a 2004 BMW X3 with a friend on the 500 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast when a black Tahoe pulled in front of them.

A man the suspect identified as the person he bought the BMW from, exited the Tahoe with a shotgun and demanded the 36-year-old get out of his vehicle.

When the 36-year-old did not, he was pulled out of his BMW and assaulted by the man from the Tahoe.

The victim told law enforcement that he owed the man from the Tahoe money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the man from the Tahoe fled the scene and police have not been able to find the vehicle.

The man from the BMW did not go to the hospital or suffer any significant injuries.