SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Attempted shotgun robbery Thursday in Rochester

Police have not located a black Tahoe identified as the suspect's vehicle.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 03, 2022 09:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A man with a shotgun attempted to rob a Rochester man, Thursday, June, 2, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the victim, a 36-year-old man, was sitting in a 2004 BMW X3 with a friend on the 500 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast when a black Tahoe pulled in front of them.

Also Read
wood turtle with transmitter
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
New effort aims to help threatened wood turtles in Minnesota, Wisconsin
Wood and wire cages, placed in just the right spots, help keep predators out of wood turtle nests.
June 03, 2022 08:03 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
280460622_702223247747576_7964260632398618431_n.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mechanic duo hope to bring back old service station vibe with new Rochester repair shop
Long-time Rochester mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby opened a new repair shop – Hometown Auto Service – this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar.
June 01, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
received_3266067797011610.jpeg
Members Only
Business
New food truck to put an Indian twist on familiar global street food
Infuzn's ABC founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area. That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese this weekend.
June 01, 2022 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

A man the suspect identified as the person he bought the BMW from, exited the Tahoe with a shotgun and demanded the 36-year-old get out of his vehicle.

When the 36-year-old did not, he was pulled out of his BMW and assaulted by the man from the Tahoe.

The victim told law enforcement that he owed the man from the Tahoe money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the man from the Tahoe fled the scene and police have not been able to find the vehicle.

The man from the BMW did not go to the hospital or suffer any significant injuries.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
eagle center
Local
New art, new space: National Eagle Center reopens after six months of renovations
The Eagle Center opened for the public on Friday, June 3, 2022, after completing phase one of its renovations.
June 03, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Kiss the Tiger.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
ForWARD kicks off with Kiss the Tiger
The ascending Minneapolis band starts the series of city neighborhood concerts.
June 03, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo Top Grads.png
Local
Mayo High School Class of 2022: Top Graduates
Top graduates submitted by Mayo High School.
June 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo Grads List.png
Local
Mayo High School Class of 2022: Graduate List
Submitted by Mayo High School.
June 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports