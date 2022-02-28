Audrey Betcher says she's miss the 'amazingly dedicated, caring' staff as she retires as Rochester library director

ROCHESTER — Audrey Betcher joined the Rochester Public Library staff in 1996 and spent most of the following 25 years as its director.

On Friday, she retires from the role, so we took time to ask her a few questions about her time at the library. Here’s what she had to say:

What drew you to the Rochester Public Library?

I actually grew up in Stewartville, and I was working for the regional library system (Southeastern Libraries Cooperating) at the time. I was ready to do something new, and I especially wanted to get back working with the public.

Within four years you were named director. Was that expected?

I knew (former director) Judith (Taylor) was going to retire when I came here, but I didn’t actually apply when she retired (in 1997), but I did apply when the director after that (Connie Jo Ozinga) left (in 2000).

What has surprised you throughout your time at the library?

What has really surprised me, but in a really good way, is how much the community embraces the library in its various roles. Initially, when I came here, I was more in that traditional mindset of let’s get books into people’s hands.

As the years have gone on, we’ve taken a more active role in bringing people together with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and literacy programs, and even how the library responded to the pandemic in terms of the COVID-19 call center and working with people experiencing homelessness.

It showed how the community embraced what we did, but also how much the community values the library, and that’s been very, very rewarding.

You point out the library has transformed and taken on new roles, aside from being a place for books. How did that unfold?

It really was about strategic planning and listening to what the community wanted. That’s what’s been really fantastic. This whole library has really taken time to listen and ask as a community where we want to go, what’s important to us and then what’s the library’s role.

That’s what’s been so important to us as we change — making sure we change intentionally.

Rochester Public Library Director Audrey Betcher is pictured Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Rochester Public Library in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What role did the strategic planning play in the library’s earning the National Medal for Library Service from the Institute for Museum and Library Service in 2018?

If we had done that level of community engagement and that level of strategic planning, I know we would not have won the national medal.

What did the national recognition mean to you and the organization?

For me, it was validating the important things we were doing for the community, because that’s what that medal was about – how we serve the community.

It was wonderful for the team, because there were a lot of big changes that happened in that time to get us there. To really say ‘Yes, all this hard work and all this change was worth it, and we were on the right path’ was very validating.

As noted, library staff helped provide space for people without housing during the pandemic. How important has the library’s role been in addressing needs related to homelessness?

Let me put it in context. Every public library in this country works with people experiencing homelessness, and so we’ve become more proactive in actually making sure we are serving everyone in our community, which also means people experiencing homelessness.

Another key factor during the pandemic has been online access to library materials. As someone who started working at the library when it’s first website was unfolding, did you envision such a need?

My job before coming here was to run an automation system, so I was on that front edge of technology for a number of years. I got to see it from a different angle, so that didn’t really surprise me. I knew it was coming.

It helped to have that technology background.

As you retire, what do you see as left undone?

I wish I could have gotten us to a path of how to get the space the community needs. I wish I had been able to accomplish that.

Efforts to obtain approval and funding for expansion in 2016 failed, but talk of expansion or a new facility on nearby sites continues. How important is it for the library to remain downtown?

I think it’s absolutely critical for several reasons, the main one being that if you don’t have transportation in Rochester, downtown is where you can get most easily. If we are going to be the welcoming, accessible place we need to be, then we need to be where people at all income levels can get to us.

Why retire now?

It was time. There were a lot of different factors that went into my decision, and certainly there are things remaining to be done.

Honestly, when I made the decision I thought we would be farther along in the pandemic, that we would have gotten through it. That was very naive and hopeful on my part, but I’m an optimist. I thought I’d get us through that and that would be a good time.

I think we are in a really good place. … We have good systems. We have a great community. It’s time for somebody who can take it and run with it to go where the community needs us to go.

You hired Karen Lemke as head of marketing and community engagement in 2015, and now she’s set to replace you. What are your expectations related to the transition?

She’ll be great. I have 100% confidence that Karen will take this library where it needs to go.

Were you looking for your eventual replacement in recent hires?

No. We were looking for people to fit the roles, and it’s a great benefit that people we had hired in the past were interested in the leadership role.

What’s next for you?

I will continue to volunteer in the community. There are things I’m going to keep doing. I’m a Rotarian, and I’m going to keep working with the Rochester Reading Champions program as a tutor. … I am going to continue to work with Ready to Lead. I think it’s really important that we have community members that want to volunteer on board, and we are helping them be prepared. I think it’s important.

And then, I’m going to spend more time with children and travel and other pursuits like that.

As you prepare for your final day leading the library, what do you want to make sure gets said?

The people I have worked with over the years have been the best part of helping serve the community. It’s an amazingly dedicated, caring group of people that are really trying to do the best for the community, and that has been the most fun part of my job.