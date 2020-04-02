AUSTIN — While many events and meetings are being canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hormel Historic Home Autism Friendly Austin fundraiser has gone virtual for 2020.
"It's not even so much for the funds," said Mary Barinka, Community Autism Resource Specialist for Autism Friendly Austin. "But we didn't want to miss this opportunity to connect with our community. People need a distraction."
Barinka said most years, the fundraiser involves people getting T-shirts and getting donations from family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. Then, folks would gather for a walk around Mill Pond near Hormel Historic Home before returning to the landmark for a light dinner, entertainment and education about autism and programs offered by the organization.
With people required to keep their distance this April – April is autism awareness month – the organization will offer the main pieces of its fundraiser online while asking the folks who usually participate to do so by submitting photos or videos of them taking part in various activities.
On Monday, a free, online event for parent caregivers will be available from 4-5 p.m. Katie Thune, an author and speaker from Mad Hatter Wellness will present a discussion titled "Healthy Relationships for All Abilities." The discussion will focus on tips, tools and resources for parents and caregivers to help support friendships, relationships and sexual health for autism patients of all abilities.
April 13-19, the organization is encouraging a Stepping Out "Safely" for Autism fundraising event where supporters will share online their walks. Then, live Facebook presentations will be held each day at 11:30 a.m. Participants can view presentations on the Hormel Historic Home Facebook page or website to learn, donate, and send in photos or videos of their own personal walks, rides or skates, wherever those take place.
The funds raised will all stay local to benefit families impacted by autism by funding the Hormel Historic Home summer camps, educational and respite events that benefit those families. Autism, a neurological condition affecting one’s processing of information, affects about 1 in 54 people to varying degrees.
For example, Barinka said, Camp Just For Me is designed for youths with autism without reliable communication and who may not be toilet trained. The first camp starts in June 25 and there are two other autism camps in July.
"These are people with a high level of need," she said. "Another area we're working to improve is our adult outreach. The kids are seen in the school system, but adults (with autism) are harder to find."
Austin is a very unique community in the level of support and awareness it brings to autism awareness, Barinka said.
"We have a community-wide initiative in Austin where I go out to businesses and organizations to explain some of these behaviors they might see from kids," she said.