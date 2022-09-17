We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Austin community needs $40k to save a 102-year-old Steinway B Grand Piano

The fundraiser, led by Austin High School director of vocal music Kalle Akkerman, 507 Country singer Riley Olson, senior Madi Herrick and her grandpa Jim Herrick, includes online donations, T-shirt sales and a musical performance on Oct. 7.

processed-137cacb8-757f-4e5f-9be4-dba9ef16ae4b_fUsHgrr2.jpeg
A students plays the Steinway B Grand Piano at Austin High School.
Contributed / Kalle Akkerman
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 17, 2022 05:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — An old piano is retaking center stage as the Austin community fundraises to “Save the Steinway.”

The Steinway B Grand Piano has long lived in the limelight with several spots on Austin High School stages for the past 101 years. Austin High School director of vocal music Kalle Akkerman said the piano was likely purchased new and added to the building when it opened in 1921.

Also Read
porchfest
Local
Local Rochester bands play during Porchfest in Kutzky Park
Porchfest is an annual event for the Kutzky Park neighborhood since 2016.
September 17, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
091722Hepcats2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rockin’ Hep Cats bring rockabilly from Dodge Center
Dodge Center trio includes a father and son team playing music from rock 'n' roll's golden age.
September 17, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers

“It is a big history,” remarked Akkerman. “The problem is it’s 102 years old, and it’s completely worn out. It’s honestly hard to play, or play well.”

He said the music department has many “riches,” such as 20 practice rooms with pianos, partnerships with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, the Austin Music Boosters and the Hormel Foundation, and of course the Steinway. The school’s music value expanded with the Austin MacPhail Center for Music adding a second floor to the school’s annex building solely for music in the 2020-21 school year.

School staff, students and alumni hope to hear the Steinway’s tunes extend to future generations with a goal of raising $40,000 for a refurbishment project. The fundraiser, led by Akkerman, 507 Country singer Riley Olson, Austin High School senior Madi Herrick and her grandpa Jim Herrick, includes online donations, T-shirt sales and a musical performance on Oct. 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Herrick said he joined the fundraising effort for the students and the music program more than the piano itself. He’s an avid musical arts supporter, vice president of the Austin Symphony Orchestra and an alumnus of Austin High School’s band, where he played in the 1950s along with his wife, Mary.

“I just feel this is paying it forward. This is just doing for kids what people did for us, and there’s nothing more important,” Jim said.

Austin High School Steinway Piano.PNG
The Steinway B Grand Piano in the Austin High School choir room. The piano is 102 years old as of 2022.
Contributed / Jim Herrick

But why is it important to save this Steinway? The generations of students and local and worldwide pianists are the fundraiser’s foundation. The piano itself is high quality, and Akkerman added the cost of a new Steinway would be around $100,000.

“Steinway is among one of the best quality grand pianos you can buy, in my opinion, in the world. They’ve been around forever,” said Akkerman. “And we happen to have a 1920 Steinway and those earlier year Steinways are arguably some of the best grand pianos you could buy.”

After the school received a Fazioli F308 Concert Grand Piano piano in 2021, the Steinway began gracing the choir room. The community, from the Austin Symphony Orchestra to the Hormel Foundation, led last year’s fundraising initiative too as part of a long history of music excellence in Austin.

Don't miss these stories
279386944_524655535798388_4734102654802775098_n.jpg
Local
How will 20,000 people get to the Luke Bryan concert in Eyota?
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has traffic flow maps ready so concertgoers are prepared in advance.
September 15, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Thee Only Shoe Repair
Business
After 59 years in town, Rochester’s last shoe repair store closes
Brothers Mike and Tony Derouin began working at the shop in the mid-70s with their dad, who opened Thee Only Shoe Repair a decade before.
September 15, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell zone change for rowhome project gets commission nod
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend approval for new zoning to clear way for planned construction of 12 housing units, following court decision that led developer to restart the application process.
September 14, 2022 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Schools logo
Local
Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate emails
The notice to families did not indicate how many students received the email.
September 15, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

“To have something of this quality in the choir room of all places, where it’s not a recital instrument or a concert instrument, but simply an accompanying instrument is a pretty impressive thing,” said Akkerman.

The Steinway is “the student’s instrument,” Akkerman noted. The piano accompanies four to five choir classes daily along with community choirs and a series of vocal recitals. Madi, as a member of the Austinaires show choir, said the Steinway carries the choirs through their rehearsals.

“This piano has been basically a rock to me,” said Madi. “It’s helped me learn everything that I know about music, and I just think it’s really important that for the future kids coming into choir … that they get to hear it in its best glory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

PXL_20220420_222007094.MP.jpg
The Steinway piano in the Austin High School choir room. The piano was purchased new by the school in the 1920s.
Contributed / Kalle Akkerman

Along with her brother, Madi enjoys the musical love encouraged in her family. She plays piano, drums and clarinet – the same 75-year-old one her Grandma Mary gave her in fifth grade.

“They’ve always shown us how important music can be,” Madi said of her grandparents.

“I love doing things for music,” Jim said. “I just find music to be a great value in everyday life.”

In the halls of Austin High School, and from the "Peanuts" songs, the piano’s tune is easily recognizable and draws students to return to the piano.

“The kids that play it – and myself included I grew up on this piano too at Austin High – fall in love with the way it sounds and really enjoy playing it. I now have a couple kids that just used to come in here and play for the fun of it over lunch hour, and now they’re taking piano lessons on this same instrument,” said Akkerman.

A musical enjoyment fundraiser is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hormel Historic Home Peace Garden. Tickets are for sale at hormelhistorichome.org and at the door. Donations are also accepted online on GoFundMe and the Music Boosters of Austin, Inc Paypal page.

The Austinaires and 507 Country will perform during the fundraising event, which also includes a meal, silent auction and drawing. Madi said community businesses have donated gift cards, fall goodies, an electric guitar and sports tickets.

“We wanted to kind of show off what came out of this high school because of this piano and everything,” Madi said of 507 Country, who are Mower Country favorites and graduated from the Austin High School music program.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Choir Department is also selling T-shirts and crew necks on the Games People Play Sports website until Sept. 18.

While the fundraiser is two years in the making, the goal remains to replace interior parts and work on the exterior case of the piano. Akkerman said the school has two Minnesota companies in mind for the project, Classic Piano Restoration, LLC and North Country Refinishing. The refurbishment will bring even higher quality to the piano with the pieces available today, Akkerman and Jim Herrick said.

“It looks like a dog’s been chewing on it,” Akkerman described of the 7-foot Steinway. “It’s falling apart, it really honestly is falling apart. It’s missing giant chunks of wood. The ivory keys are, you know they have 102 years worth of wear on them and I don’t know that we’ll be able to refurbish those keys.”

“Sometimes aging is beautiful and sometimes it isn’t so beautiful. And the Steinway is at the point where the aging isn’t so beautiful anymore, and it just needs a lot of work,” Jim Herrick said.

The refurbishment project is set to continue Austin Public Schools’ musical legacy and bring students to stages around the world.

“(The Steinway will) be here long after I’m dead. It better be,” Akkerman said with a laugh.

If you go

What: “Save the Steinway” fundraiser

When: Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Hormel Historic Home Peace Garden

Related Topics: AUSTINEVENTSMUSIC
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
dogs downtown
Local
Dogs fill downtown Rochester
Dogs Downtown brought hundreds of dogs, and their owners, to Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
September 17, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
07-14 government center sj.jpg
Local
Potential Rochester and Olmsted County property tax levies set for review
City and county officials must cap potential property taxes set to be collected in 2023 as budget discussions continue.
September 17, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Big Dig.jpg
Local
DMC's Big Dig draws big crowd
Saturday morning event for children and families draws hundreds to site of future Discovery Walk.
September 17, 2022 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Cowbell
Business
Recovery drink creators hope to hear 'More Cowbell' as their product hits gyms
A trio of local entrepreneurs hope their new workout recovery drink – Cowbell – will ring a bell with athletes.
September 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger