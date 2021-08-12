Austin homicide suspect pleads not guilty

AUSTIN -- The 18-year-old South Dakota man law enforcement allege shot and killed a 45-year-old Austin man in June and then fled the state pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony charges.

Miguel Nunez Jr., of Sioux Falls, S.D., pleaded not guilty in Mower County District Court Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated and two counts of second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony. Nunez, who has been held on $500,000 conditional bail since his arrest in July, is scheduled to make his next court appearance in September.

Nunez is charged with fatally shooting 45-year-old David Harris, of Austin, on June 5.

A warrant was issued on Aug. 6 for a second Sioux Falls man in connection the incident. Keith Lavanda Forrest, 20, is charged in Mower County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree robbery.

Statements given to police by witnesses and included in the criminal complaint allege that Nunez, Forrest and at least one other person went to the house under the guise of buying marijuana, but intended to rob one of the home's residents.

Court records allege that Nunez was the shooter. He dropped his weapon on the way out, the criminal complaint states.