SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Austin homicide suspect pleads not guilty

Miguel Nunez Jr., of Sioux Falls, S.D., pleaded not guilty Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, to charges of second-degree murder in connection to a June 5 shooting that left a 45-year-old Austin man dead.

Miguel Nunez Jr.
Miguel Nunez Jr., 18, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 12, 2021 12:44 PM
Share

AUSTIN -- The 18-year-old South Dakota man law enforcement allege shot and killed a 45-year-old Austin man in June and then fled the state pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony charges.

Miguel Nunez Jr., of Sioux Falls, S.D., pleaded not guilty in Mower County District Court Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated and two counts of second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony. Nunez, who has been held on $500,000 conditional bail since his arrest in July, is scheduled to make his next court appearance in September.

Nunez is charged with fatally shooting 45-year-old David Harris, of Austin, on June 5.

A warrant was issued on Aug. 6 for a second Sioux Falls man in connection the incident. Keith Lavanda Forrest, 20, is charged in Mower County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree robbery.

Statements given to police by witnesses and included in the criminal complaint allege that Nunez, Forrest and at least one other person went to the house under the guise of buying marijuana, but intended to rob one of the home's residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court records allege that Nunez was the shooter. He dropped his weapon on the way out, the criminal complaint states.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSAUSTINMOWER COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link