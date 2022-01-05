Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty

WASHINGTON — An Austin man and his Iowa father admitted in federal court Tuesday that the pair entered the U.S. Capitol through a broken window on Jan. 6. 2021, and rushed the line of law enforcement officers allowing more rioters to enter.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, and Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, both pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in U.S. District Court in the District Court of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder.

The pair were arrested in June 2020 after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received at least three tips about the men in the months following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Both men admitted to "unlawfully entered the Capitol building by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door on the West side of the Capitol" and remaining inside the Capitol building for approximately 26 minutes, according to the statement of offenses filed by each men.

While inside, the encountered a line of law enforcement officers standing in front of the East Rotunda doors in an attempt to prevent rioters outside of the building. The men, along with other rioters, rushed the line of law enforcement and helped push through officers and open the East Rotunda doors to allow others to enter, according to the statement of offenses.

Both men posted about their involvement in the events of Jan. 6 on social media.

As part of the pleas, both men have also agreed to allow law enforcement to conduct an interview of them regarding the events in and around Jan. 6 prior to sentencing. The remaining charges brought against the men will also be dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled in April for both men.

The Johnson men are two of more than 725 people that have been arrested in connection to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. More than 165 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges, including 22 to felony offenses, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia.

A total of eight Minnesotans, including Daniel Johnson, have been charged. Johnson is the second Minnesotan to plead guilty.

Jordan Kenneth Stotts pleaded guilty in July to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced in November to 60 days of home confinement and two years of probation. He was also ordered perform 60 hours of community service.

Four men from Lindstrom, Minnesota — Isaac Westbury, Aaron James, Robert Westbury and Jonah Elijah Westbury — Rochester resident Victoria White and Brian Mock, of Minneapolis, have all been charged in connection the events of Jan. 6. All have entered not guilty pleas.

The Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured after thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting all the cases, has created a webpage that lists all those who have been arrested and charged in federal court related to crimes committed Jan. 6 at the Capitol. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.