SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Austin man and his father sentenced to jail for their role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, and Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, were given jail time after pleading guilty to a charge of civil disorder.

DanielandDarylJohnson
Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minn., (circled in blue) and his father Daryl Johnson, of Saint Ansgar, Iowa, are pictured in surveillance footage inside the U.S. Capitol Office hallway on Jan. 6, 2021. The photo is included in federal charging documents.
Contributed
Mark Wasson
By Mark WassonEmily Cutts
June 02, 2022 02:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WASHINGTON — An Austin man and his Iowa father were sentenced to jail time Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, and Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa were both accused of entering the U.S. Capitol through a broken window on Jan. 6. 2021 , and rushing the line of law enforcement officers allowing more rioters to enter.

Also Read
ReyelSimmonsMug.jpg
Local
Dodge Center man gets 6 years for impersonating an officer, hidden weapons cache
Reyel Devon Simmons, 53, of Dodge Center, had been impersonating law enforcement and the military for years. Law enforcement found firearms and explosives in a hidden bunker in the man's residence.
June 02, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Police lights
Local
Police arrest Rochester man for gun possession and drugs
During the stop, an officer noticed a handgun and holster between the man's leg and he was asked to exited the vehicle. Law enforcement found a 9 mm pistol and a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
June 01, 2022 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Caden Olson
Local
Police ask for help in finding missing teen
Caden Olson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair and Caucasian. He was last seen Monday, May 30, 2022, in a purple sweatshirt, blue jeans, red and black Adidas shoes and thick black glasses.
June 01, 2022 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Both pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder.

As part of the pleas, both men have also agreed to allow law enforcement to conduct an interview of them regarding the events in and around Jan. 6 prior to sentencing. The remaining charges brought against the men were dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich sentenced Daniel Johnson to four months in jail and one year of supervised release and Daryl Johnson to 30 days in jail and one year of supervised release. Both were ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair were arrested in June 2020 after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received at least three tips about the men in the months following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Both men admitted to "unlawfully entered the Capitol building by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door on the West side of the Capitol" and remaining inside the Capitol building for approximately 26 minutes, according to the statement of offenses filed by each man.

While inside, they encountered a line of law enforcement officers standing in front of the East Rotunda doors in an attempt to prevent rioters outside of the building from entering. The men, along with other rioters, rushed the line of law enforcement and helped push through officers and open the East Rotunda doors to allow others to enter, according to the statement of offenses.

Both men posted about their involvement in the events of Jan. 6 on social media.

The Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting all the cases, has created a webpage that lists all those who have been arrested and charged in federal court related to crimes committed Jan. 6 at the Capitol. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSJANUARY 6AUSTIN
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Police lights crime
Local
Rochester Police investigating attempted abduction Wednesday evening
The attempted abduction around 8 p.m. at Seventh Street Northwest in Rochester. A Black man in a black SUV attempted to talk an 11-year-old girl to get into his SUV before he made contact with her. The girl was able to pull away.
June 02, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Local
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses increased disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
June 02, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Goodview - Winona County map.png
Local
Pine Island man injured in Highway 61 crash Tuesday morning
The Chevy Impala and semi-truck were driving northbound on Highway 61 near Goodview, Minn., when they collided at 44th Avenue.
June 02, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
New Bishop of The Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Local
Barron tapped as new bishop of Winona-Rochester
The Most Rev. Robert E. Barron replaces Bishop John Quinn, who headed the diocese for 13 years.
June 02, 2022 10:28 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle