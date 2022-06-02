Austin man and his father sentenced to jail for their role in Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON — An Austin man and his Iowa father were sentenced to jail time Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, and Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa were both accused of entering the U.S. Capitol through a broken window on Jan. 6. 2021 , and rushing the line of law enforcement officers allowing more rioters to enter.

Both pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder.

As part of the pleas, both men have also agreed to allow law enforcement to conduct an interview of them regarding the events in and around Jan. 6 prior to sentencing. The remaining charges brought against the men were dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich sentenced Daniel Johnson to four months in jail and one year of supervised release and Daryl Johnson to 30 days in jail and one year of supervised release. Both were ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The pair were arrested in June 2020 after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received at least three tips about the men in the months following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Both men admitted to "unlawfully entered the Capitol building by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door on the West side of the Capitol" and remaining inside the Capitol building for approximately 26 minutes, according to the statement of offenses filed by each man.

While inside, they encountered a line of law enforcement officers standing in front of the East Rotunda doors in an attempt to prevent rioters outside of the building from entering. The men, along with other rioters, rushed the line of law enforcement and helped push through officers and open the East Rotunda doors to allow others to enter, according to the statement of offenses.

Both men posted about their involvement in the events of Jan. 6 on social media.

The Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting all the cases, has created a webpage that lists all those who have been arrested and charged in federal court related to crimes committed Jan. 6 at the Capitol. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.