SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Austin man arrested for DWI found with handgun

Rochester police received a call about 11:20a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, for a report of a vehicle weaving in traffic, driving in the wrong lane, and nearly causing several accidents

demonterious.jfif
Demonterious Jackson / Adult Detention Center
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
December 10, 2021 09:40 AM
Share

A report of a vehicle weaving in traffic and driving in the wrong lane ended in the arrest of an Austin man Thursday morning.

Rochester police received a call about 11:20a.m. for a report of a vehicle weaving in traffic, driving in the wrong lane, and nearly causing several accidents, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar. An officer caught up to the car on Civic Center Drive and saw it hit a curb.

When the car was pulled over, the officer reportedly saw 27-year-old Demonterious Jackson, of Austin, attempt to hide items in the car.

He was clearly intoxicated, Faudskar said, and a pat search revealed a handgun in his pocket.

Jackson was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is charged on Olmsted County District Court with felony charges of being a person ineligible to possess of any type of firearm/ammunition as well as receiving stolen property. He is also charged with gross misdemeanor DWI refusal to submit to a test and possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTERAUSTIN
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts