Austin man arrested for DWI found with handgun

A report of a vehicle weaving in traffic and driving in the wrong lane ended in the arrest of an Austin man Thursday morning.

Rochester police received a call about 11:20a.m. for a report of a vehicle weaving in traffic, driving in the wrong lane, and nearly causing several accidents, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar. An officer caught up to the car on Civic Center Drive and saw it hit a curb.

When the car was pulled over, the officer reportedly saw 27-year-old Demonterious Jackson, of Austin, attempt to hide items in the car.

He was clearly intoxicated, Faudskar said, and a pat search revealed a handgun in his pocket.

Jackson was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He is charged on Olmsted County District Court with felony charges of being a person ineligible to possess of any type of firearm/ammunition as well as receiving stolen property. He is also charged with gross misdemeanor DWI refusal to submit to a test and possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.