Austin man charged in robbery of taxi driver

Quindell Lashawn Jefferson, 23, is charged in Mower County District Court with felony simple robbery.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 16, 2021 09:14 AM
AUSTIN -- An Austin man is charged with robbery after police say he made off with less than $100 in cash earlier this month in a filmed robbery of a taxi cab driver.

Quindell Lashawn Jefferson, 23, is charged in Mower County District Court with felony simple robbery. He made his first appearance in court on the charge Monday morning where Judge Christa Daily set conditional bail at $10,000 and unconditional bail at $150,000.

Austin police were called about 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 2 to the intersection of 10th Street Northwest and West Oakland Avenue for a report of a taxi driver who had been robbed.

The driver told officers that he picked up a man at Reed's 4th Avenue Food and Fuel and was driving the man to an apartment on West Oakland Avenue. When the taxi arrived at the man's destination, he told the driver he needed change for a $100 bill. As the driver began to get money from a wallet, the passenger reached over and tried to grab it, resulting in a tussle, according to the criminal complaint.

The passenger, who was wearing a face mask, made off with $96 in cash and a $15 check.

Detectives spoke with a cashier at the store where the man was picked up as well as reviewed surveillance footage of the man inside the store and the man inside the taxi. The man was identified as Jefferson.

A warrant was issued for Jefferson's arrest as Austin police learned he was being held on an unrelated Dodge County matter.

Jefferson's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 29.

