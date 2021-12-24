SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Austin man dies following police shooting, more than 24-hour standoff

Austin police were first called around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The incident ended around 9: 30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, when the man allegedly confronted officers with a knife and was shot. Officers gave medical aid, but he died at the scene. The state BCA will investigate.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Police lights
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 24, 2021 01:46 PM
A man is dead following a more than 24-hour police response in Austin.

Austin police Chief David McKichan wrote in a news release Friday afternoon that the man, who has not been publicly identified, confronted officers with a knife Thursday night and was shot by an officer.

Officers on scene rendered medical aid to the man, who later died on scene.

The incident began around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street Northwest and Eighth Avenue Northwest. A man was walking in traffic and holding a knife, according to initial reports.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a machete. Officers attempted to speak with the man but were unsuccessful and officers followed the man into a residence, according to the news release.

"As the officers attempted to take the male into custody several Tasers were deployed, but were also ineffective," the news release reads. "The subject retreated further in the apartment in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue NW. The subject threaten to hurt other people."

A call was made for the Special Incident Response Team, which included trained negotiators.

"Over the next 24-plus hours, officers attempted to negotiate with the individual to come to a peaceful resolution," the release reads. "Several times during this incident, officers used pepper gas and less-lethal foam impact munitions, which were also not effective."

By 6 p.m. Thursday, the law enforcement presence on scene was reduced to uniformed officers posted in the area to monitor the situation. Around 9:30 p.m., the man left the apartment complex and walked to the Kwik Trip gas station in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue West.

Officers followed the man to the gas station's parking lot, where he reportedly "confronted" officers with a knife.

"At one point, one officer discharged their firearm, striking the male," McKichan wrote in the news release.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to investigate. No further information was provided by Austin police Friday.

