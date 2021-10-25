SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Austin man dies, wife injured in UTV crash in Freeborn County

The vehicle rolled in a ditch along the shores of Albert Lea Lake.

October 25, 2021 10:15 AM
ALBERT LEA — An Austin man was killed and his wife seriously injured when their utility terrain vehicle crashed late Saturday night near Albert Lea.

Steven Allen Reese, 65, and Elgene Henrietta Van Dyk, 70, a married couple from rural Austin, were driving eastbound in their UTV on 180th Street near 780th Avenue on the south edge of Albert Lea Lake when Reese lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch, according to a report from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

The UTV rolled over before landing upright on its wheels in the bottom of the ditch. Both Reese and Van Dyk were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Albert Lea. Reese died at the hospital, the report said.

No update on Van Dyk's condition was available.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayo Ambulance and the Albert Lea Fire Department.

FREEBORN COUNTYALBERT LEAAUSTINMOWER COUNTY
