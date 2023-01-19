STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local





Austin man gets over 3 years for role in 2021 beating death of elderly man in Mower County

William Hall, 75, was killed in his Austin home last year during a suspected robbery. All three of the adults found responsible for his death have been sentenced to prison.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva 10-29-21
Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva
Contributed / Mower County Jail
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 19, 2023 05:09 PM
AUSTIN — The last of three people found responsible for the beating death of 75-year-old William Hall in his Austin home have been sentenced to prison.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19, of Austin, was sentenced to 41 months in prison by District Judge Natalie Martinez in Mower County District Court on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Silva pleaded guilty in December 2022 to a felony second-degree manslaughter charge as part of a plea deal that dismissed felony charges of robbery and assault.

Martinez credited Silva with 449 days for time served.

Silva is one of at least three people charged in the death of 75-year-old William Hall . All three faced the same charges. A fourth person, a juvenile whose records are not public under Minnesota state statute, is believed to also be facing charges in connection to this case. Court records indicate police spoke with at least one child as young as 12.

Co-defendant Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 19, was sentenced to 69 months in prison and credited with 416 days for time served. for his role.

Nickalos Dewayne Taylor
Nickalos Dewayne Taylor.
Contributed / Mower County Jail

Co-defendant Tyrone James Williams, 22, was given 48 months in prison and credited with 278 days for time served.

Hall was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on Oct. 13, 2021, by people who delivered meals to him.

A Preliminary Autopsy Report indicated that Hall sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs, according to the criminal complaint in all three cases, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records indicate the group may have gone to the house to rob Hall.

Tyrone James Williams
Tyrone James Williams.
Contributed / Mower County Jail

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
