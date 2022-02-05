SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Austin man hurt in crash with snow plow Friday morning

A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash with a snowplow on Interstate 90 Friday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 04, 2022 06:51 PM
Share

ALBERT LEA — An Austin man suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday morning, Feb. 4, 2022, in a crash with a snowplow actively plowing snow.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office were called just after 10 a.m. to westbound Interstate 90 at the Hayward rest area for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2007 Chevrolet Express Van was westbound on I-90 when it struck the rear of a 2006 Sterling Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow that was actively plowing the road, according to the state patrol crash report.

Road conditions were described in the report as "snow/ice."

The driver of the van, 59-year-old James Thomas Schafer, of Austin, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the snowplow, 30-year-old Casey Lee Freden, of Albert Lea, was uninjured.

Both were wearing seat belts.

Also Read
Amir Locke, 22, holds a gun as he unfolds a blanket before being shot and killed by Minneapolis police's SWAT team, in Minneapolis
Minnesota
DFL bill seeks to limit the wait times for families to view body cam footage
While police reform activists testifying Friday, Feb. 4, at the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee expressed overall support for the DFL’s public safety bill, they told representatives that a week is too long of a wait for grieving families.
February 04, 2022 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
120321.N.FF.WALZ.jpg
Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz activates National Guard to aid trial security, possible protest response
The governor on Friday announced that the move came in response to a request from the City of St. Paul. The order would also allow National Guard members to assist police in Minneapolis following the shooting of Amir Locke.
February 04, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Dodge Center Ambulance Director Angie Jarrett
Local
Rural ambulance services in need of some emergency help
EMS organizations face a changing landscape as they transition from volunteer to partially paid services.
February 04, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYALBERT LEAFREEBORN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
What to read next
20220203_164345.jpg
Members Only
Business
Former Michaels Restaurant site sold for $5 million as talks for future development begin
On Feb. 1, BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, purchased the amalgam of buildings that housed Michaels restaurant, at the corner of South Broadway and West Center Street. Rochester-based Titan is led by CEO Andy Chafoulias, who has long been working on a development to be built on that high-profile downtown site.
February 04, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
01 Robert Kinney
Members Only
Local
He lost his Mayo job for failing to comply with its vaccine policy; he still doesn't understand why
Kinney was 1 of 700 employees to lose his job. He worked remotely.
February 04, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
071020.N.RPB.FOOD.TRUCKS.01459.jpg
Business
City looks for food trucks for free summer concerts
Despite the current frigid temps, Rochester Civic Music, the city’s nonprofit concert planner, is lining up food vendors now for this summer’s 4th Fest and the forWARD Neighborhood Park concert series of six weekly free concerts.
February 04, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
12-29 03 geese jw .jpg
Local
Second year of goose-egg treatments gear up for Rochester parks
Volunteers needed to help replace real eggs with ceramic ones in effort to reduce resident goose population in four city parks.
February 04, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen