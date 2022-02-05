Austin man hurt in crash with snow plow Friday morning

ALBERT LEA — An Austin man suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday morning, Feb. 4, 2022, in a crash with a snowplow actively plowing snow.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office were called just after 10 a.m. to westbound Interstate 90 at the Hayward rest area for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2007 Chevrolet Express Van was westbound on I-90 when it struck the rear of a 2006 Sterling Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow that was actively plowing the road, according to the state patrol crash report.

Road conditions were described in the report as "snow/ice."

The driver of the van, 59-year-old James Thomas Schafer, of Austin, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the snowplow, 30-year-old Casey Lee Freden, of Albert Lea, was uninjured.

Both were wearing seat belts.