SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Austin man injured in crash on I-90 Monday

The 27-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Dakota - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
September 14, 2021 08:02 AM
Share

NODINE -- A 27-year-old Austin man was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 4:15 p.m. to westbound Interstate 90 at Winona County Road 101 in New Hartford Township for a report of a one vehicle crash.

A 2012 Chevy Impala was westbound on the interstate when it left the road near County Road 101. The driver, identified as Demonterious Davonte Jackson, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the State Patrol report.

Jackson was wearing a seat belt.

Dakota Fire and Tri State Ambulance responded to the crash as well.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWINONA COUNTYAUSTIN
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link