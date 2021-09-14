Austin man injured in crash on I-90 Monday
The 27-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
NODINE -- A 27-year-old Austin man was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County.
The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 4:15 p.m. to westbound Interstate 90 at Winona County Road 101 in New Hartford Township for a report of a one vehicle crash.
A 2012 Chevy Impala was westbound on the interstate when it left the road near County Road 101. The driver, identified as Demonterious Davonte Jackson, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the State Patrol report.
Jackson was wearing a seat belt.
Dakota Fire and Tri State Ambulance responded to the crash as well.
