Austin man injured in crash on Monday morning

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One driver was injured following a vehicle collision on Monday morning, June 5, 2023, near Austin.

While on U.S. Highway 218, a 2013 Chevy Silverado traveling south and a 2015 Chevy Impala traveling north collided near 175th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Impala driver, 39-year-old Benjamin Anthony Davis of Austin, was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with non-life threatening injuries. The Silverado driver, 20-year-old Evan Wayne Hrabak of Austin, was uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Austin Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the scene.