Austin man injured in I-90 rollover crash
The 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway and rolled several times.
AUSTIN — An Austin man was injured Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.
Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, 33, of Austin,was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty westbound at 6:50 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Andrade was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
The report noted there were wet road conditions at the time of the crash.
The Mower County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the accident.
