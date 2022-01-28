SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Austin man injured in I-90 rollover crash

The 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway and rolled several times.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 28, 2022 01:41 PM
AUSTIN — An Austin man was injured Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, 33, of Austin,was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty westbound at 6:50 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Andrade was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The report noted there were wet road conditions at the time of the crash.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the accident.

