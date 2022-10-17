Austin man injured in Monday morning crash
The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
We are part of The Trust Project.
AUSTIN TOWNSHIP — An Austin man was injured in a Monday morning crash on Oct. 17, 2022.
Around 6:15 a.m., two vehicles collided while driving north on U.S. Highway 218 near Mower County Road 4, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to neighboring homes due to an early call from bystanders, according to the Rochester Fire Department. Monday’s high winds could have caused a rapidly moving fire.
Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the under-construction Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday. The new 11-story research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
The driver of a 2001 Ford F-250, 31-year-old Charles Wesley Branchaud, of Austin, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin, according to the report. John Anthony Lavelle, 77, the driver of a 1997 Mazda 626, was not injured.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is vying for a second term, said his GOP opponent Jim Schultz would use the office to restrict abortion access.
Bertrand Memorial has been in Rochester since 1999, and after two decades in the same space, owner Bill Bertrand is moving a few blocks down the road.
Safaa Fadhil Zamil Al Janabi, 41, owner of Rochester Auto Mall, allegedly had a scheme to underreport the sales tax of sold vehicles to the state. He's now facing 10 felonies in Olmsted County District Court.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.