Austin man injured in Monday morning crash

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP — An Austin man was injured in a Monday morning crash on Oct. 17, 2022.

Around 6:15 a.m., two vehicles collided while driving north on U.S. Highway 218 near Mower County Road 4, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of a 2001 Ford F-250, 31-year-old Charles Wesley Branchaud, of Austin, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin, according to the report. John Anthony Lavelle, 77, the driver of a 1997 Mazda 626, was not injured.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.