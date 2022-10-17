We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
Austin man injured in Monday morning crash

The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Austin map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
October 17, 2022 02:00 PM
AUSTIN TOWNSHIP — An Austin man was injured in a Monday morning crash on Oct. 17, 2022.

Around 6:15 a.m., two vehicles collided while driving north on U.S. Highway 218 near Mower County Road 4, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of a 2001 Ford F-250, 31-year-old Charles Wesley Branchaud, of Austin, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin, according to the report. John Anthony Lavelle, 77, the driver of a 1997 Mazda 626, was not injured.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.

