We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Austin man sentenced to more than 14 years for repeatedly raping juvenile under age 10

Eh Doh Par, 26, of Austin, was convicted on several first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in February 2022 related to the repeated rape of a juvenile over the course of about two years. He was sentenced this week to over 14 years in prison.

Eh Doh Par
Eh Doh Par
Contributed / Mower County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 27, 2022 05:39 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — An Austin man was sentenced to 172 months Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Mower County District Court for raping a juvenile multiple times over the course of a couple of years.

Also Read
"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Local
Transcript of hoax 911 call about shooter at Lourdes High School released
The call claimed six children had been shot by a man with body armor and an AK-47
September 27, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Elliot Christopher Lee Wilkins
Local
Rochester police seize almost 60 pounds of illegal drugs last week, three charged
A burglary investigation led to the arrest of three people accused of having almost 60 pounds of illegal drugs in Rochester last week.
September 27, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Eh Doh Par, 26, was convicted by a jury in February of three felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

District Judge Christa Daily credited Par with 272 days for time served and ordered he serve 10 years of probation following his release from prison.

His anticipated release date is July 21, 2031.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Par repeatedly raped a juvenile under the age of 10 over the course of about two years.

The abuse was reported to the Austin Police Department in May 2019 and Par was arrested shortly after investigators spoke to the juvenile.

Par had denied having any sexual contact with the juvenile but said he did "play" with the juvenile by slapping their "butt in a playful way."

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSAUSTIN
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Election 2022 in United States
Local
Election 2022: Winona County Auditor-Treasurer
The two candidates for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
September 27, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_0957.jpg
Business
A big boost for bats: Winona's Pillbox Bat Company gets big financial lift in new partnership
Two months after earning a licensing agreement with Major League Baseball, Pillbox Bat Company announced an investment partnership with True North Equity Partners to help expand the business in products and personnel.
September 27, 2022 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Candidate collage 3.png
Local
Election 2022: Winona County Board of Commissioners
The candidates for Winona County Board make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
September 27, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
First Student
Local
Bus driver shortage cuts into students' school day
The early release is affecting roughly 250 students.
September 27, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer