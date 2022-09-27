Austin man sentenced to more than 14 years for repeatedly raping juvenile under age 10

AUSTIN — An Austin man was sentenced to 172 months Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Mower County District Court for raping a juvenile multiple times over the course of a couple of years.

Eh Doh Par, 26, was convicted by a jury in February of three felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

District Judge Christa Daily credited Par with 272 days for time served and ordered he serve 10 years of probation following his release from prison.

His anticipated release date is July 21, 2031.

According to the criminal complaint:

Par repeatedly raped a juvenile under the age of 10 over the course of about two years.

The abuse was reported to the Austin Police Department in May 2019 and Par was arrested shortly after investigators spoke to the juvenile.

Par had denied having any sexual contact with the juvenile but said he did "play" with the juvenile by slapping their "butt in a playful way."