99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Austin man sentenced to probation for soliciting Rochester juvenile female under 9

The man sent explicit Snapchat messages to the juvenile female, including one explicit picture.

Snapchat
Snapchat.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 06, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 33-year-old Austin man will avoid jail time for sending explicit pictures to a Rochester juvenile female and attempting to meet her, as long as he complies with the terms of his probation.

Calvin Richard Brown pleaded guilty in November 2022 in Olmsted County District Court to one felony count of engaging in electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child in exchange for dismissing a felony charge of soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct.

Brown communicated with the juvenile, who court documents say was under 9-years-old, via Snapchat over a couple of days in January 2022 before police began investigating him.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
Local
Report: State Destination Medical Center spending has topped Rochester and Olmsted County contributions
Annual report to Minnesota Legislature shows nearly a third of anticipated $585 million in public funding has been secured for DMC infrastructure and support.
February 06, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
Local
Decades later, Kenyon-Wanamingo raises curtain on one-act competition with existential performance
According to activities director Randy Hockinson, Kenyon-Wanamingo hasn't participated in competitive one-act plays in his 36 years with the district.
February 06, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Authors 2023.png
Local
Two Rochester authors named finalists for 2023 Minnesota Book Awards
Teresa Waldof and Virginia Wright Peterson are two of the finalists in nine categories, which were selected by 27 statewide judges.
February 06, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

He appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, where he was ordered to register as a predatory offender and to complete a sex offender program.

An adult family member initially notified the Rochester Police Department on Jan. 25, 2022, that Brown was having sexually explicit conversations with the juvenile, starting on Jan. 23, 2022, according to the criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase ordered a five-year stay of imposition for Brown in accordance with Minnesota sentencing guidelines. If Brown violates the terms of his probation, a 15-month prison sentence may be imposed.

Chase could have ordered jail time for Brown (Brown's plea deal called for a 10-day cap for jail time at sentencing) but he declined.

"I just don't see the use of jail time for now," Chase said in court.

Two of the juvenile's family members also appeared in court Monday, saying the family of the juvenile supports Brown and still looks after him.

Brown has a limited intellectual capacity, his defense attorney, Amanda Lindberg, said in court. He receives Social Security income due to his disability.

One of the family members, who identified herself as the aunt of the juvenile, called the incident a misunderstanding in court.

"This is no misunderstanding," Chase replied. "This was a sexual communication with an 8- or 9-year-old girl."

Brown also revealed during a psycho-sexual evaluation he took for the court that he had previous sexual contacts with juveniles, Chase said in court. Chase did not say how old Brown was during those contacts or what they consisted of, but indicated that Brown was possibly much younger during those contacts than he is now.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You just can't have sexual contact or communication with kids," Chase said in court. "It's just not right."

Brown is no longer allowed to have contact with any juvenile, visit playgrounds, schools or day cares and is prohibited from holding a position of authority over minors. He is allowed to use the internet if the device he's using has monitoring software on it.

Brown was also ordered to complete the booking process Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has not appeared in court in-person until today.

According to the criminal complaint:

While RPD was investigating the incident, it was discovered that Brown had reported the conversation to the Austin Police department and claimed the juvenile was the one making sexual comments.

Officers found several messages of Brown's explicit Snapchat conversation with the juvenile through several search warrants.

Brown told an adult family member of the juvenile that he had inappropriate conversations with the juvenile and the family member told law enforcement.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSAUSTINROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
SMIF Early Childhood Literary
Local
Applications open for Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation early literacy grants
Southern Minnesota nonprofits that serve children and families can apply for the Early Literacy Grant Program, which distributes books for young readers.
February 06, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Salvation Army Logo.jpg
Local
Salvation Army kettle campaign topped $1 million in Rochester
Annual year-end fundraising effort expected to cover one-third to half of the local Salvation Army budget.
February 06, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Christina Hennessey
Local
Rochester woman gets time served for cutting man's genitals and punching cop
A district judge ordered a stay of adjudication for her charges, meaning that if she complies with her probation, her charges will eventually be dismissed.
February 06, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Anthony Whiteside Jr.
Local
Man beats up son and fights with cops during Winona domestic incident
A witness said a family dog attacked the man while he was assaulting his 16-year-old son.
February 06, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson