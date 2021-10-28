Austin man, two juveniles in custody on murder charges

AUSTIN — Three people face charges in the death of an Austin man.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18, and two juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday on charges in the death of William Hall, 75.

Hall was found dead Oct. 13 at his home at the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast by someone delivering him a meal.

Security cameras caught video and audio of Hall being surprised by a group of people on Oct. 12 in an apparent robbery attempt. Footage shows Hall being pushed down and then hit in the face when he tries to get up. Family members also reported missing items from his home including a firearm, according to Austin Police.

Silva and two juveniles face charges of second-degree murder while committing a felony, aggravated robbery, and first-degree assault.