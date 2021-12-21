Austin's Pacelli schools receive $1 million gift

AUSTIN — Pacelli Catholic Schools has received its first $1 million gift from an alumni of the school.

The donation came from Steve Wiggins, who graduated from Pacelli in 1974. He made the donation through The Wiggins Foundation.

According to a statement from the school, the donation is meant "to create new technology capabilities for students and add additional scholarships for low-income families."

The school said the donation is the largest in its 108-year history. It also said the funding will allow the school to become a leader in the area's STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.

The school also will begin The Wiggins Family Scholarship Fund, providing financial assistance to low-income students.