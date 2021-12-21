SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Austin's Pacelli schools receive $1 million gift

The donation was made by Steve Wiggins, who graduated from the school in 1974.

Pacelli Catholic Schools logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 21, 2021 10:04 AM
AUSTIN — Pacelli Catholic Schools has received its first $1 million gift from an alumni of the school.

The donation came from Steve Wiggins, who graduated from Pacelli in 1974. He made the donation through The Wiggins Foundation.

According to a statement from the school, the donation is meant "to create new technology capabilities for students and add additional scholarships for low-income families."

The school said the donation is the largest in its 108-year history. It also said the funding will allow the school to become a leader in the area's STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.

The school also will begin The Wiggins Family Scholarship Fund, providing financial assistance to low-income students.

