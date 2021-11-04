SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Austin Police ask for help finding taxi cab robber

If there is anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect, call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 04, 2021 01:28 PM
Share

AUSTIN -- The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who robbed a taxi cab driver Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Austin.

Officers responded to the call at 8:51 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street Northwest and West Oakland Avenue, Police Captain Todd Clennon said.

Clennon said the suspect stole $96 from the driver, who was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSAUSTINPUBLIC SAFETYALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts