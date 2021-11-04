Austin Police ask for help finding taxi cab robber
If there is anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect, call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.
AUSTIN -- The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who robbed a taxi cab driver Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Austin.
Officers responded to the call at 8:51 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street Northwest and West Oakland Avenue, Police Captain Todd Clennon said.
Clennon said the suspect stole $96 from the driver, who was not injured in the incident.
