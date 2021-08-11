SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Austin Police call for public's help in finding murder suspect

If anyone has information on McGruder's location, please contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400, or provide anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at Submit a Tip or www.crimestoppersmn.org.

Me'Darian Ledale McGruder.png
Me'Darian Ledale McGruder. Contributed / Austin Police Department
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 11, 2021 03:54 PM
AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Me'Darian "Solid" Ledale McGruder, who is wanted for second-degree murder, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

McGruder is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of Tyesha Tahne Gills, 20, which occurred just before 2 a.m. July 31, at a home in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest in Austin.

RELATED: Warrant issued for the arrest of suspect in Austin fatal shooting

A warrant was issued for McGruder's arrest by police Aug. 2.

If anyone has information on McGruder's location, please call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400, or provide it anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at Submit a Tip or www.crimestoppersmn.org .

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSAUSTINMOWER COUNTYPUBLIC SAFETY
