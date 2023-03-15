6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Austin police investigating possible firearm at Austin High School

The Austin Police Department has not been able to confirm there was a firearm or that anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

Austin High School
By Mark Wasson
Today at 3:38 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. — Law enforcement responded to Austin High School following a report of a firearm Wednesday, March 15, 2023, according to a news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

While some media reports state two people were arrested following the incident, McKichan did not confirm those reports.

"I have made no release to any media outlet in so far as it involves any detentions or arrests nor statements to that affect," he wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

According to the release:

The police department is investigating the incident and have not been able to confirm there was a firearm present at the school.

A department school resource officer requested additional support around 12 p.m. Wednesday after a report that a firearm had been brandished at the school.

"The safety of students and staff at the Austin High School is our highest priority," McKichan wrote. "We appreciated the patience of those folks, as well as parents, as we sought to determine the validity of the report."

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
