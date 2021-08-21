Austin police locate vehicle involved in crash with cyclist
The vehicle has been found, and "they are still investigating" the situation, according to the Austin Police Department.
On Friday, the Austin Police Department asked for help from the public identifying the driver and vehicle that collided with a cyclist.
On Saturday, a representative for the Austin Police Department said the vehicle has been found and that "they are still investigating" the situation. She said there was no other information available at the time.
The police department posted about the incident on its Facebook page, including a photo of the cyclist coming into contact with the vehicle as the bike went in the opposite direction.
The police department representative said there were no injuries to the cyclist.
ADVERTISEMENT
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.