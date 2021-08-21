SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Austin police locate vehicle involved in crash with cyclist

The vehicle has been found, and "they are still investigating" the situation, according to the Austin Police Department.

By Jordan Shearer
August 20, 2021 11:04 PM
On Friday, the Austin Police Department asked for help from the public identifying the driver and vehicle that collided with a cyclist.

On Saturday, a representative for the Austin Police Department said the vehicle has been found and that "they are still investigating" the situation. She said there was no other information available at the time.

The police department posted about the incident on its Facebook page, including a photo of the cyclist coming into contact with the vehicle as the bike went in the opposite direction.

The police department representative said there were no injuries to the cyclist.

