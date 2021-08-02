SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Austin police name victim from weekend shooting

GoFundMe page set up to help family of shooting victim.

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
August 02, 2021 02:32 PM
Share

AUSTIN — Family and friends are saddened and shocked by the loss of Tyesha Tahne Gills, 20, of Austin.

TyEsha Gills.jpg
TyEsha Tahne Gills

"She left Chicago due to the violence," said her aunt, Lanetta Griffin. "She went there to better her life."

Gills was shot early Saturday morning inside a home in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest in Austin.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Woman killed in shooting in NW Austin

According to Austin police, officers responded to reports shortly before 2 a.m. of a woman who had been shot inside the residence. Officers and EMS personnel provided assistance to Gills on the scene, and she was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin, where she died, said Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

Griffin said her niece lived with her father when she came to Austin in August 2020, then later she moved in with her cousin. While every city has violence, Griffin said Gills felt safer in Austin.

Her niece had planned to work in the hair salon industry, coming back to Chicago some weekends to cut and style hair, Griffin said. But what happened Saturday morning shocked the family, who are now trying to raise the money to bring Gills' body home and give her a proper funeral.

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday by Griffin.

According to Austin police, the incident was not random and there is likely no ongoing danger to the public. The investigation into the shooting and death of Gills is ongoing.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYAUSTINMOWER COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link