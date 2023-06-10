Austin Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal drive-by shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Austin Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was allegedly used in a drive-by shooting Friday night, June 9, 2023.

Investigators are looking for a while 2015 Dodge Durango with Minnesota plate JAG300, according to a press release.

Officers are also looking for two people who are believed to be in the Durango at the time of the shooting: 28-year-old Cham Oman of Austin and 23-year-old Manamany Abella of Austin. Investigators believe Oman was driving the Durango and Abella was a passenger.

Both individuals are considered armed and dangerous, the press release said. Contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 or dial 911 with any information.

Officers responded to an initial call at 10:40 p.m. Friday about a car that crashed into a home at 701 Fourth St. N in Austin. A deceased man and two injured passengers were inside the car, the press release said.

After further investigation, officers learned that, prior to the crash, five people had entered the car on the 700 block of Second Street Northwest when the Durango approached the car and a person inside began shooting.

The victim car started to roll, the press release said, and eventually crashed into the home.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notifications.

Two passengers suffered gunshot wounds. Both were initially taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin. The female victim was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys by Mayo One, while the male victim was taken by ambulance to St. Marys. Both are in serious but stable condition, the release said.

The other two passengers left the scene. Investigators are concerned that they were also injured, the release said.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident and no available information indicates that there's a threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Austin Police, along with crime scene personnel and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.