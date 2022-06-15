Austin Public Schools asks voters to increase its operating referendum

AUSTIN — The Austin Public School system is asking voters to greenlight an increase in funding when they go to the ballot Nov. 8.

If approved, the district's existing referendum would increase by $470 per student, resulting in an additional $2.4 million in revenue a year. It would be a drastic increase from the district's current operating referendum of $42.70 per student.

Andrew Adams, executive director of finance and operations, said the district conducted a survey of the public to gauge its openness to an increase in the referendum.

"We don't like to enter into anything blind," Adams said. "There was a 62.4% favorable feeling of the voting public toward an increase in the operating referendum to support the district from having to make significant cuts as the COVID funding goes away."

The increased referendum would last for a 10-year period. According to a press release from APS, the increase would equate to an additional $12 per month on a home valued at $170,000. The district is also working on a website where residents could calculate the impact on their own homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This won't be the first time Austin Schools has asked voters for additional funding in recent years. In 2020, voters narrowly rejected a referendum increase that would have provided an additional $505 per student. With a total of more than 12,000 votes, the referendum failed by a margin of a mere 180.

If voters turn down the referendum this year as well, the district will have to deal with a $3 million deficit during the coming year. A press release from the district said the referendum is needed since "operational costs have risen significantly faster than education funding from the state."

Austin isn't the only school district in the area working to correct its budget book. Rochester Public Schools just went through a process of reducing a $23 million deficit to deficit of $4.3 million, with the expectation that it will have to cut additional expenses next year.