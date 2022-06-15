SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting

Austin Public Schools asks voters to increase its operating referendum

The last time Austin Public Schools asked the public to approve a referendum, it failed by less than 200 votes.

Austin High School
Austin High School.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 15, 2022 04:16 PM
AUSTIN — The Austin Public School system is asking voters to greenlight an increase in funding when they go to the ballot Nov. 8.

If approved, the district's existing referendum would increase by $470 per student, resulting in an additional $2.4 million in revenue a year. It would be a drastic increase from the district's current operating referendum of $42.70 per student.

Andrew Adams, executive director of finance and operations, said the district conducted a survey of the public to gauge its openness to an increase in the referendum.

"We don't like to enter into anything blind," Adams said. "There was a 62.4% favorable feeling of the voting public toward an increase in the operating referendum to support the district from having to make significant cuts as the COVID funding goes away."

The increased referendum would last for a 10-year period. According to a press release from APS, the increase would equate to an additional $12 per month on a home valued at $170,000. The district is also working on a website where residents could calculate the impact on their own homes.

This won't be the first time Austin Schools has asked voters for additional funding in recent years. In 2020, voters narrowly rejected a referendum increase that would have provided an additional $505 per student. With a total of more than 12,000 votes, the referendum failed by a margin of a mere 180.

If voters turn down the referendum this year as well, the district will have to deal with a $3 million deficit during the coming year. A press release from the district said the referendum is needed since "operational costs have risen significantly faster than education funding from the state."

Austin isn't the only school district in the area working to correct its budget book. Rochester Public Schools just went through a process of reducing a $23 million deficit to deficit of $4.3 million, with the expectation that it will have to cut additional expenses next year.

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
