News | Local

Austin Public Schools changes course, starts requiring masks

The mask mandate will remain in place until further notice, according to a press release.

Austin Public Schools logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 28, 2021 10:25 AM
AUSTIN -- Austin Public Schools will begin requiring all individuals to wear masks starting Wednesday, Sept. 29. The mandate will remain in place until further notice, according to a news release.

The change, according to the district, is meant to help preserve in-person learning.

The school district uses a matrix that incorporates information such as the county's 14-day case rate for COVID-19 and the number of positive cases among students and staff, among other information.

According to the news release, all close contacts will have to quarantine for 10 days. That period can be shortened to seven days if the person has a negative COVID test. However, quarantine is not required for students in the classroom if both students and staff are masked, the release said.

