Austin Public Schools fires district administrator for sexual harassment

The interactions between John Alberts and the two teachers happened on Jan. 16-17, 2019 at a restaurant/bar in Duluth.

austin public schools
Austin Public Schools logo.
Contributed
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 2:42 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. — Austin Public Schools has fired John Alberts, executive director of organizational development and administrative services, after he allegedly sexually harassed two teachers.

The school district released a statement about the firing on Thursday, saying his termination was effective May 31.

“The school board has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment," APS School Board Chair Kathy Green said in the statement. "The school board is firmly committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our staff.”

An investigation conducted by a third-party law firm describes interactions between Alberts and two teachers on Jan. 16-17, 2019, at a restaurant/bar in Duluth. The report said nine people were interviewed about the situation and that both teachers were credible.

According to the report, Alberts "engaged in unwelcome physical contact" with one of the teachers. The report went on to say that Alberts place his hand on the teacher's buttocks.

On the same day, Alberts allegedly harassed a second teacher by trying "to both reach down her dress and up her dress." The report described the incident happening "after a night of drinking."

The report also says that in the early morning of Jan. 17, 2019, Alberts attempted to get one of the teachers to exit the elevator on the floor where he was staying.

Alberts has been employed by Austin Public Schools since 2000. In that time, he has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, curriculum coordinator, director of educational services, and executive director of organizational development and administrative services.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
