Austin Public Schools narrows superintendent field to five finalists

AUSTIN — The Austin School Board hopes to find its next superintendent during interviews that happen Feb. 16-17.

The district has scheduled interviews with five finalists to replace Superintendent David Krenz, who will retire at the end of the district's fiscal calendar, June 30.

"He's been a stellar leader for the district for 12 years now," said School Board Chairwoman Kathy Green. "He's been a great leader and really understood our students."

Finding a new superintendent who understands the district and its unique values and demographics will be a focus of the school board during the upcoming interviews, Green said.

"The community really embraces our schools," Green said. "They're seen as a jewel of the community, and we want to find a quality person that would take on the values of this very diverse district."

To make certain the new superintendent is someone who embraces the community's values, the school board surveyed the community in October, asking what qualifications they sought in a new superintendent. That survey received 502 responses from staff, the community and business owners. In December, the board reached out again with a listening session survey where 177 participants took part.

From those outreach efforts, the school board has developed some questions for those candidates.

The finalists, announced at a school board meeting Thursday, are:

Joseph Libby, executive director of Teaching and Learning Services for the West Des Moines (Iowa) Community Schools.

Joey Page, superintendent for Byron Public Schools.

Michael Raso, former superintendent for Bettendorf (Iowa) Community Schools.

Mark Raymond, director of Human Resources for Austin Public Schools.

Lori Volz, executive director of Finance & Operations for Austin Public Schools.

Green said while she was not surprised to see a pair of internal candidates – "We in Austin have always encouraged our staff to reach farther, so it's not a surprise," she said – but "at this point we have five finalists, and they're all on equal footing in the interview process."

The board hopes to have a candidate selected and a contract ready to be voted upon by its March meeting, Green said. Then the new candidate would start July 1.