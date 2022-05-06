Austin Public Schools warns about students participating in 'potentially dangerous activities'

AUSTIN — Austin Public Schools superintendent Joey Page notified families within the school district on Thursday, May 5, 2022, of students participating in potentially dangerous activities outside of school.

A Facebook post by the school district says local law enforcement notified Austin Public Schools of activities that may include using splat, water or squirt guns to target unsuspecting people and classmates, including entering homes.

The post continues that these activities may see students recklessly driving and breaking traffic rules, trespassing on private property, or frightening others.

The post asked parents and guardians to have a conversation with students about the “dangers of using toys that may look like actual weapons, harming other individuals, and entering onto or into a property that is not theirs.”

The district said all threats of violence are taken seriously by Austin Public Schools and will result in discipline that could include expulsion and law enforcement involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A comment on the post suggests that the activities law enforcement warned about are part of a game involving the high school senior class that has strict rules as to where the game can be played, and only involves students who chose to play. Still, if any potential threats exist, you are encouraged to call 911 to report it.