Austin public utility staff earn honors from the Minnesota Municipal Utility Association

AUSTIN — The Minnesota Municipal Utility Association recently recognized two Austin Utilities employees with major awards.

The Austin Utilities Board of Commissioners recognized award recipients Tom Tylutki and Mark Nibaur during its Sept. 13, 2022, meeting.

“To be recognized among your peers is a significant accomplishment,” said Jeanne Sheehan, board president. “The Board of Commissioners is proud of the way Tom and Mark represent the Austin community.”

Tylutki, Austin Utilities electric operations director, received the MMUA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award. The recognizes the betterment of the utilities industry and longtime commitment to municipal utilities. Tylutki has served in his current role since 1996 and has led community education for grade school kids in the summer.

Nibaur earned the MMUA President’s Award, the organization's highest individual achievement award. Nibaur joined the MMUA Board of Directors in 2019 and served as board president from 2020-2021. He has served as Austin Utilities' general manager since 2010.

