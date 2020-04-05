AUSTIN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many blood drives have had to cancel, making blood supplies critically low.
To help bolster blood supplies, the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Ruby Rupner Auditorium in the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center from 1 to 6 p.m. April 13.
In an effort to thank people for their donations, the Friends of the Hormel Nature Center are giving people who donate blood a bottle of maple syrup that was made this spring at the Nature Center.
The Red Cross will work to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and donors by wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). New procedures will also help, such as taking the temperatures of all staff, volunteers and donors upon arrival. Additionally, staff will disinfect beds, chairs, etc., between donors.
Because these extra precautions may limit the number of walk-in donations, donors are being asked to schedule in advance if possible at www.redcrossblood.org/give and use sponsor code "HormelNC" to register. Donors who can't make their appointments should cancel to help manage expectations and turnout.