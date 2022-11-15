SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Austin School Board member named to statewide post

Don Leathers will receive his award on Jan. 12, 2023, at the MSBA winter conference in Minneapolis.

Don Leathers.jpg
Austin School Board member Don Leathers.
Submitted / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
November 15, 2022 03:43 PM
AUSTIN — Don Leathers, a 10-year member of the Austin School Board, has been named to the 2023 All-State School Board by the Minnesota School Boards Association.

Each year, the MSBA selects up to seven board members from Minnesota to be on the All-State Board. The program, which began in 1971, is designed to recognize “school board members who are committed to student achievement, determined to build support for their local schools, and unwavering in their pursuit of what’s best for students,” according to MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind.

Award recipients are chosen from Minnesota’s nearly 2,300 school board members and have been nominated by superintendents, fellow board members or the community.

Criteria for the award includes MSBA training, strong leadership, and a demonstration of concern for students, staff, and the community.

Leathers will receive his award on Jan. 12, 2023, at the MSBA winter conference in Minneapolis.

