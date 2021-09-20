SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Austin teenager arrested for burglary, stolen handgun

The 18-year-old was arrested Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, for an alleged burglary that occurred the day before.

Austin map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 20, 2021 01:27 PM
AUSTIN — An Austin teenager was arrested Monday morning after police say they found a handgun and ammunition at his residence that was reported stolen during the weekend.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan said in a news release that an 18-year-old man was arrested Monday, Sept. 20, in the 500 block of 18th Street Northwest after police, assisted by the Mower County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at the residence. Officers reportedly found a handgun and ammunition that had been reported stolen Sunday from a residence in the 600 block of 19th Street Northwest.

The homeowners on 19th Street called police Sunday after finding that their vehicles had been gone through during the night. The vehicles, which had been in a garage, were missing money, ammunition and a .380 handgun.

"A neighbor’s camera system captured a subject attempt to steal a package off their porch but returned it," McKichan wrote in a news release. "Officers and Deputies were able to make an identification based on that surveillance video."

The case is being sent to the Mower County Attorney's Office for charging review.

