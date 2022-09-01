Austin woman charged with murder in March overdose death in Mower County

AUSTIN — A 43-year-old Austin woman has been charged with third-degree murder in Mower County District Court after she allegedly sold fentanyl to a man who died.

Yashica Shenay Thomas is also facing felony second-degree manslaughter and second-degree drugs sale charges related to the March incident where a 22-year-old Austin man was found deceased after taking fentanyl.

Thomas is currently being held in the Mower County Jail on a $500,000 bail or bond with no conditions or a $250,000 bail or bond with conditions. During a court hearing Thursday, Sept 1, 2022, District Judge Kevin Siefken also ordered Thomas to submit to random drug testing, not to possess or use alcohol, drugs, firearms or dangerous weapons and not to have contact with people associated with illegal drugs.

No lawyer is listed for Thomas on the Minnesota Courts website.

Her next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.

According to the criminal complaint:

Thomas told law enforcement that she sold the Austin man, only identified as TMD, fentanyl on at least two occasions.

She also confirmed messages that law enforcement found between the deceased man and Thomas arranging the sale of fentanyl.

Thomas told police that he bought 0.17 grams of fentanyl from her for $50 and that he had intended to come back and buy more but he ended up overdosing.

TMD was found deceased by family members the night of March 8, 2022, in their northwest Austin residence. Family members attempted to use Narcan to revive the man and also began CPR.

The man was pronounced deceased by Mayo Clinic Ambulance paramedics at 10:11 p.m. that night. An autopsy stated the cause of death was "acute toxic effects of fentanyl."

The man had been attempting to get clean.