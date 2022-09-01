Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Austin woman charged with murder in March overdose death in Mower County

A 22-year-old Austin man was found by family members in their Austin home after he allegedly died from a fentanyl overdose. Now a 43-year-old Austin woman is facing a murder charge with prosecutors acussing her of selling the man the drugs that killed him.

Yashica Shenay Thomas
Yashica Shenay Thomas
Contributed / Mower County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 01, 2022 01:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — A 43-year-old Austin woman has been charged with third-degree murder in Mower County District Court after she allegedly sold fentanyl to a man who died.

Yashica Shenay Thomas is also facing felony second-degree manslaughter and second-degree drugs sale charges related to the March incident where a 22-year-old Austin man was found deceased after taking fentanyl.

Also Read
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested on warrant found with 75 suspected fentanyl pills
A 24-year-old Rochester man was pulled over and arrested for a warrant, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Law enforcement said they found 75 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.
September 01, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Scam graphic
Local
82-year-old Rochester woman loses $3,600 in scam
August concludes with a final scam of $3,600 stolen from a Rochester woman. This adds to the hundreds of thousands of dollars Rochester residents have been scammed out of this month.
September 01, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Thomas is currently being held in the Mower County Jail on a $500,000 bail or bond with no conditions or a $250,000 bail or bond with conditions. During a court hearing Thursday, Sept 1, 2022, District Judge Kevin Siefken also ordered Thomas to submit to random drug testing, not to possess or use alcohol, drugs, firearms or dangerous weapons and not to have contact with people associated with illegal drugs.

No lawyer is listed for Thomas on the Minnesota Courts website.

Her next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the criminal complaint:

Thomas told law enforcement that she sold the Austin man, only identified as TMD, fentanyl on at least two occasions.

She also confirmed messages that law enforcement found between the deceased man and Thomas arranging the sale of fentanyl.

Thomas told police that he bought 0.17 grams of fentanyl from her for $50 and that he had intended to come back and buy more but he ended up overdosing.

TMD was found deceased by family members the night of March 8, 2022, in their northwest Austin residence. Family members attempted to use Narcan to revive the man and also began CPR.

The man was pronounced deceased by Mayo Clinic Ambulance paramedics at 10:11 p.m. that night. An autopsy stated the cause of death was "acute toxic effects of fentanyl."

The man had been attempting to get clean.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSAUSTIN
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
6 Money Tips for Buying a Home
Business
SEMMCHRA’s homebuyer education courses free for month of September
All SEMMCHRA courses are hosted virtually with registration available on their website.
September 01, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Olmsted County Emergency Response Unit
Local
How did law enforcement bring in a Pine Island man unharmed after being shot at?
The Emergency Response Unit in Olmsted County responded to a standoff Aug. 20. The man, Michael Molitor, 37, of Pine Island, fired several shots at law enforcement. Molitor, an Army veteran with a 2006 deployment in Iraq, is asking the court to let him go to a veteran focused treatment center in Texas.
September 01, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 28-September 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 01, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Jared Kushner has surgery for cancer after Mayo Clinic visit
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 01, 2022 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link