Austin woman charged with murder in overdose death, again

AUSTIN — A 43-year-old Austin woman is facing a murder charge in Mower County District Court for allegedly selling fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died in May 2022.

On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, District Judge Kevin Siefken ordered Yashica Shenay Thomas held on a $250,000 bail or bond under the condition she not use or possess alcohol or controlled substances. Siefken also ordered a $500,000 bail or bond without conditions.

Thomas is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree drugs sales in a park zone, all felonies. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.

This marks the second murder case for Thomas in Mower County in less than a year. She was charged in September 2022 under the same statutes in her earlier case. Her next court appearance in that case is scheduled for Jan. 26.

She's accused of selling fentanyl to two people in their early 20s who later died. In both cases, Thomas told law enforcement she sold drugs to sustain her drug habit.

She has been in custody in the Mower County Jail since Aug. 22, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint in her latest murder charge:

A 22-year-old woman was found deceased in a southwest Austin residence on May 22, 2022. Medical personal were unable to revive her. An Austin police officer who was first on scene reported she was still warm to the touch.

An autopsy from the medical examiner concluded she died from the toxic effects of fentanyl.

A witness told law enforcement the deceased woman and Thomas had been communicating through Facebook Messenger about a drug deal. The deceased woman's Cash App account showed two deposits into Thomas' account.

When questioned by police, Thomas admitted to selling drugs to support her habit and also in order not to use all of it herself.

She also told police she sold about 0.7 grams of fentanyl, worth about $40, to the woman who had deceased the day the woman overdosed.