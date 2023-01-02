Austin woman dead after apparent hit-and-run Friday night

AUSTIN — An Austin man is in custody after an apparent hit-and-run left a woman dead on Friday, Dec. 30.

According to a statement from the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person lying on Oakland Place SE near Oakland Avenue SE in Austin around 11:15 p.m. Friday. There, officers found 41-year-old Melissa Rack, of Austin, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers performed CPR on Rack until Mayo Ambulance first responders arrived on scene and continued CPR. Rack was later declared deceased.

The police department says debris at the scene indicated that Rack had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle and the driver were not on scene.

Officers spoke to a witness and found the suspect vehicle in the 1700 block of 1st Avenue SE in Austin while canvassing the area. Police arrested a 35-year-old Austin man at the residence on probable cause for violating Minnesota's criminal homicide laws. He was taken to the Mower County Jail. He has yet to be formally charged; the Austin Police Department says the Mower County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.