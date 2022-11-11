SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
|
Austin woman dies after crash involving deer

A southbound car hit the deer, which was thrown into the air before hitting a northbound vehicle's windshield.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 11, 2022 12:23 PM
AUSTIN — A woman died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer south of Austin Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022.

At 5:09 p.m., Mower County deputies were called to a car and deer crash with injuries on 555th Avenue south of 235th Street in rural Austin, according to Sheriff Steve Sandvik.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found a Ford Escape on the shoulder of the road with damage to the windshield and roof. Inside, in the front passenger seat, a 58-year-old woman from Austin was severely injured.

The driver of the Escape said they were driving north on 555th Avenue when a southbound car hit a deer. The deer was thrown from that impact into the air and through the windshield of the Escape, where it hit the passenger.

The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo One, where she later died of her injuries.

The Lyle Police Department, Austin Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
