Austin woman hurt in single vehicle crash in Freeborn County
The 35-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital Monday night, Feb. 21, 2022, with non-life threatening injuries.
ALBERT LEA — A 35-year-old Austin woman was injured Monday night, Feb. 21, 2022, when her vehicle went off the road and into a ditch in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 9:50 p.m. to southbound Interstate 35 at milepost 19 in Bath Township for a report of a 2008 Nissan Rogue that had gone off the road and rolled into a ditch, according to the state patrol crash report. Road conditions were listed as "snow/ice."
The driver of the Nissan, 35-year-old Paw Ku, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Ku was wearing a seat belt.
