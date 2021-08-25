Austin woman hurt in Tuesday night crash in Owatonna

OWATONNA -- An Austin woman was hospitalized Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash in Steele County.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 9:55 p.m. to eastbound U.S. Highway 14 at milepost 172 in Owatonna Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash. An eastbound 2012 Toyota Tundra collided with the rear of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Corolla, 30-year-old Destiny Lynn Schroeder, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tundra, 55-year-old Janice Kay Schultz, of Owatonna, was not injured.

Both were wearing seat belts.