News | Local

Austin woman hurt in Tuesday night crash in Owatonna

The 30-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Car crash graphic
stock photo
August 25, 2021 09:10 AM
OWATONNA -- An Austin woman was hospitalized Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash in Steele County.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 9:55 p.m. to eastbound U.S. Highway 14 at milepost 172 in Owatonna Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash. An eastbound 2012 Toyota Tundra collided with the rear of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Corolla, 30-year-old Destiny Lynn Schroeder, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tundra, 55-year-old Janice Kay Schultz, of Owatonna, was not injured.

Both were wearing seat belts.

