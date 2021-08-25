Austin woman hurt in Tuesday night crash in Owatonna
The 30-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
OWATONNA -- An Austin woman was hospitalized Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash in Steele County.
The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 9:55 p.m. to eastbound U.S. Highway 14 at milepost 172 in Owatonna Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash. An eastbound 2012 Toyota Tundra collided with the rear of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The driver of the Corolla, 30-year-old Destiny Lynn Schroeder, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tundra, 55-year-old Janice Kay Schultz, of Owatonna, was not injured.
Both were wearing seat belts.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.