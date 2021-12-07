Austin woman injured in rollover crash in Mower County

AUSTIN -- An Austin woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Adams Township on Minnesota Highway 56.

Jessyca Marlen Leon Torres, 45, was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer westbound on Highway 56 at 7:49 a.m. when the vehicle went into a ditch and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Torres was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Adams Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the accident.