News | Local

Austin woman injured in rollover crash in Mower County

The vehicle was westbound on Minnesota Highway 56 when it left the road and rolled over.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 07, 2021 01:07 PM
AUSTIN -- An Austin woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Adams Township on Minnesota Highway 56.

Jessyca Marlen Leon Torres, 45, was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer westbound on Highway 56 at 7:49 a.m. when the vehicle went into a ditch and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Torres was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Adams Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the accident.

