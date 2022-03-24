Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 24
Austin woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Dexter

The 31-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday morning for non-life threatening injuries.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 24, 2022 09:14 AM
DEXTER — A 31-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, March 24, 2022, when her car left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

A 2002 Chevy Avalanche was traveling east on Interstate 90 near Grand Meadow Township. Due to icy conditions, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over into a ditch at about 6:20 a.m., according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver, 31-year-old Stormmie Lynnette Corporon, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Dexter Fire Department also responded.

